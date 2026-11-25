Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has given a first-hand account of how he survived a deadly assassination attack on his campaign team in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday, November 23, 2026 ascribing his being alife today to the professionalism of DSS operatives attached to him.

Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections, was addressing supporters during a campaign visit when armed men opened fire at close range. He said the shooting began less than five minutes after he started speaking.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he recounted: “Right there at the venue, while they were shooting, we could hear them say, ‘It is Omo-Agege we want to kill. We must kill Omo-Agege.’” He added that he was lucky because his DSS operatives acted professionally. “After God, the only reason I am alive today is because of the DSS operatives who were with me.”

He described a moment of divine intervention. While speaking, he moved to the side of his vehicle to make eye contact with the crowd. “It was immediately I did that that the volley of gunshots started,” he said.

Four people were killed in the attack, including two of his aides—Personal Assistant Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro (also known as General Akima)—while several others were wounded, some critically. Among the injured named by his campaign organisation were Chief Evans (Evance) Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (reportedly shot in the neck), and Ayodo Wanogho. They were said to be receiving treatment. His campaign described the incident as a targeted assassination attempt rather than a clash, citing the attackers’ shouts.

Omo-Agege’s media adviser, Sunny Areh, earlier issued a statement confirming the former lawmaker escaped unhurt as bullets flew close to his head. The organisation has called for a thorough investigation by the police, DSS, and other bodies, while appealing for the safety of political candidates and supporters. It has also urged calm among its supporters and said ward-to-ward campaign activities in Delta Central will continue.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email;labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn