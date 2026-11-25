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LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has described the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri that nullified his nomination as the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for Delta Central Senatorial District as one that “defies facts, law and logic”.

His Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, said in a press statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, that Omo-Agege had directed his legal team to immediately challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal

“The judgment delivered today by the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, in the suit filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete challenging the nomination of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, is deeply disappointing,” Areh said.

“While we respect the court, we strongly disagree with its decision. We believe that some of the findings do not reflect the documentary evidence presented before the court.”

Areh said the Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation remained confident of its position and would pursue every lawful avenue to ensure that the issues raised received proper judicial consideration.

The statement focused heavily on the trial court’s finding that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party’s primaries.

Areh said that finding was difficult to reconcile with the evidence before the court.

“One of the principal grounds on which the court nullified the nomination was its finding that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party’s primaries,” he said.

“That finding is difficult to reconcile with the evidence presented before the court. Both the NDC and INEC produced documents showing that Senator Omo-Agege’s name was in the membership register submitted by the party. There was only one register. The NDC did not submit two different registers or maintain competing membership records for the same primary election. Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in the register submitted to INEC.”

“Indeed, INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies (CTCs) of that same document, bearing Senator Omo-Agege’s name, to several persons.”

Areh posed what he described as a straightforward question for the Court of Appeal:

“The question that the Court of Appeal will be asked to examine is straightforward: if the register was before the trial court, and both the party and INEC presented evidence confirming that Senator Omo-Agege’s name appeared in it, what was the basis for the court’s contrary finding? This is a fundamental issue that deserves careful judicial scrutiny.”

The statement also questioned the locus standi of Prof. Akpodiete to institute the action.

“There is also the question of the plaintiff’s locus standi to institute the action. The evidence before the court was that Prof. Akpodiete did not obtain the Nomination Forms required to participate in the party’s primaries. He was also not cleared by the party to contest, and his name did not appear among the participants listed in INEC’s official monitoring report on the primaries exercise,” Areh said.

“These circumstances raise serious questions about whether he established the legal standing required to challenge the outcome of a primary in which he did not participate.”

Areh further noted that the plaintiff did not ask the court to declare him winner of the primary.

“It is also significant that the plaintiff did not ask the court to declare him the winner of the primary or award him the NDC ticket. Instead, he sought to invalidate the party’s nomination without seeking the ticket for himself,” he said.

According to Areh, attempts were reportedly made before the judgment to persuade INEC to remove Senator Omo-Agege’s name from its final list of candidates, but the Commission declined to do so.

“Another relevant development concerns attempts reportedly made before the judgment to persuade INEC to remove Senator Omo-Agege’s name from its final list of candidates. The Commission declined to do so, having confirmed that his name appeared in the membership register submitted by the NDC,” he said.

Areh insisted that Senator Omo-Agege’s decision to appeal should not be interpreted as an attack on the judiciary.

“Senator Omo-Agege has always maintained respect for the judiciary. That respect, however, does not require him to agree with every decision, particularly one he believes is inconsistent with the evidence and the applicable law. The right of appeal is an essential part of our judicial system,” he said.

“He has therefore directed his legal team to proceed immediately to the Court of Appeal. We intend to challenge the findings of the trial court and seek the correction of what we regard as serious errors in the judgment.”

He warned those celebrating the judgment to exercise patience.

“Those already celebrating this decision as the end of Senator Omo-Agege’s political journey should exercise patience. This is a judgment of the trial court, and the opportunity for appellate review remains. The legal process has not run its course,” Areh said.

The Sun

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