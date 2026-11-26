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LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the killings at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State during Monday’s rally of the party, describing the incident as tragic and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege has criticised the conduct of police personnel deployed to the venue of the rally, alleging that about 50 officers failed to protect members of the party during the attack.

Also, the Obidient Movement condemned Monday’s attack, observing that Nigerians can no longer have confidence in a police force that appears more interested in protecting

political interests than protecting citizens, stressing that the police derive their authority from the people.

Obi said it was disturbing that some people could resort to killing others simply because they want to occupy political positions, assuring the bereaved families that the sacrifices of the victims would not be in vain.

“People cannot sacrifice for this in vain. All the sacrifices will not be in vain. We cannot kill or harm people simply because we want to become political leaders,” he said.

Obi spoke, Tuesday, night during a condolence visit to the family of the late Moses Anaughe, who was shot dead during the attack.

Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ughelli North Constituency I and former Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission, was attacked by the assailants while stepping out of his vehicle. He was allegedly shot at close range.

At the deceased’s residence in Agbarho, Obi consoled his widow and was seen sharing playful moments with their young son in an effort to comfort the grieving family.

He was accompanied by the NDC governorship candidate in Delta State, Deacon Oyovwaiye Chris, and the party’s Delta Central senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Police came to watch me being executed — Omo-Agege

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege expressed disappointment that despite the heavy police presence, the assailants were able to unleash violence on the gathering.

He said: “We went to the campaign event with six trucks of policemen deployed to the venue.

“We expected protection for everyone at the venue. It never occurred to us that they were merely coming principally to watch me being executed.”

Obi, Kwankwaso visit Umukoro’s family

The NDC presidential candidate, yesterday, continued his condolence visits alongside his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, with a visit to the family of slain activist in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, Efemena Umukoro, who was also killed during the party’s campaign rally at Uduere.

They were received by the widow, Mrs. Gift Umukoro, and other members of the family.

In an emotional moment, Obi carried the couple’s six-month-old baby while the widow wept uncontrollably over the sudden death of her husband.

Obi and Kwankwaso offered words of comfort and solidarity to the grieving family.

Absent from the visit was Omo-Agege. However, Mrs. Umukoro later confirmed to Vanguard in a telephone conversation that the senator later called her to express his condolences.

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Earlier, Obi and other party leaders had visited some of the injured victims receiving treatment at a hospital in Warri. Those on the visit include Senator Omo-Agege, Obi’s wife and other leaders of the party.

NDC suspends campaigns for seven days

Meanwhile, the Media and Publicity Directorate of the party’s governorship campaign office in a statement, yesterday, said: “The NDC Delta State governorship campaign has suspended all its campaign activities for seven days to mourn those killed in the attack in Uduere, Ughelli North. We will announce our next campaign date after the mourning period.

“We condemn the deadly attack

“We extend our condolences to every bereaved family and stand with those receiving treatment.

“Governor Oborevwori owes Deltans a direct answer. What did your administration do to protect lives in Uduere, where did those measures fail, and what will you do now to prevent another attack? We expect him to use the authority of his office to protect every Deltan, regardless of party affiliation.

Obidient Movement condemns act

In a statement, yesterday by the Director of Media and Communications, Onyeka Dike, the Movement urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their personal security and stop waiting for a police force that he alleges works with the APC to silence opposition voices.

“These sustained attacks on NDC supporters in Delta State by APC thugs acting on the orders have continued to receive the tacit endorsement of the Nigeria Police both in the state and at the federal levels.

They shot me on the head, Anaughe twice on the chest — Survivor

Meanwhile, survivors of the November 23 attack, Chief Evans Ivwurie, Chairman of Omo-Agege’s Campaign Organisation, said he was shot on the head while attempting to establish the safety of the former Deputy Senate President amid the gunfire and stampede that erupted during the NDC, campaign.

On the shooting, Ivwurie said: “I personally went to the head of the police to say, how can they be shooting like this, threatening lives?

“The policemen told me they were not shooting guns, that they were shooting knockouts. I said, but you can see them brandishing pump actions openly and shooting them.

“In the middle of this, APC thugs started throwing stones in the direction of Omo-Agege and our people gathered there. They ended throwing the stones and all of a sudden they started shooting. So, there was serious stampede. The women were running.

“Then they started shouting, ‘Where is Omo-Agege? We will kill him. We must kill Omo-Agege. Agege must die today.

“Luckily, I saw Omo-Agege’s car moving gently towards me. I quickly ran to his car and got to his door. I wanted to be sure he was safe.

“Behold, I just saw one of the attackers. Immediately he saw me at close range, he shot at me on my head. I fell flat to the ground without any energy. I saw that he was trying to shoot me again, so, I tried to get up.”

I fell twice, still struggling, as I crept away from that spot.

“Then he turned the gun in another direction and I saw him shoot Moses Anaughe. He shot him twice on the chest.

“I was in the pool of my blood. I lost so much blood. Blood was gushing from my ear, from my neck, gushing from under my jaw.

“Luckily, somebody came to my rescue and they rushed me to the hospital,” he said.

Another survivor, Tobore Alex Agbah, who was critically wounded after being shot on the neck, also recounted his ordeal during a visit by Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Agbah said: “I’ve five bullets in me. I’m happy to see you, sir. The target was to kill me. There are five bullets in me now,” he told Obi, pointing to his right neck area by his shoulder, left chest and left abdominal and waist regions.

Vanguard

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