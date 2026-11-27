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LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, in connection with the Monday killings in Uduere community.

Egbo was invited alongside other persons over the violent incident that occurred during a political campaign in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The invitation letter reportedly directed him to appear at the Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba, by 2pm for questioning on Thursday November 26.

However, sources said, security agents arrested and allegedly flew the council chairman to Abuja.

The invitation and subsequent arrest come amid ongoing investigations into the Uduere killings, which have generated condemnation and heightened political tension in Delta State.

Details surrounding his movements and circumstances remained unclear as the time of the filling this report

PoliticsGovernance

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