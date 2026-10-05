Delta Police Records Breakthrough In War Against Violent Crime, Rescue Abducted Victim, Arrest Two Murder Suspects, Recover Arms

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LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded further breakthroughs in its fight against violent crime, with the rescue of a kidnapped victim and arrest of five suspects in separate operations involving kidnapping and cult-related murder. One fabricated Beretta pistol, one magazine and two rounds of live ammunition were also recovered.

In a statement, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe disclosed that on 3rd October 2026, at about 0830hrs, the DPO Otu-Jeremi Division, acting on credible intelligence shared by the DPO Ovwian-Aladja Division, mobilised operatives to Usiefrun Community, where a 25-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and held hostage.

“The victim was rescued, while the main suspect identifed as Brotugbare Francis Onome ‘m’, aged 29 years, was arrested. A search of the premises led to the recovery of one fabricated Beretta pistol, one magazine and two rounds of live ammunition. Investigation is ongoing,” he revealed.

Furthermore, on 1st October 2026, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on credible intelligence gotten from a video that went viral of some suspected cultists celebrating the murder of another suspected cultists, they stormed a suspected criminal hideout in Oghara and arrested the duo of Ezekiel Sunday Izomor ‘m’, aged 23 years, and Emmanuel Ogaganefe ‘m’, aged 23 years, in connection with the cult-related killing of a 25-year-old man identifed as Godfrey at Jesse Main Market, Ethiope West LGA, on 24th March 2026.

According Edafe, one battle axe, four cutlasses and one hammer were recovered during the operation, adding that preliminary investigation revealed that, one of the fleeing suspect identifed as collins was vying to be the number one man in Aro bagger confraternity and needed to murder a rival cult member for him to achieve his goal.

“The said collins connived with the two suspects and one Richman who is a very close friend to the victim Godfrey. Richman and Collins are at large but effort to arrest then is on top gear. The arrestes suspects are in custody assisting with investigation,” stated.

On 1st October 2026, at about 1730hrs, Abraka Division received a report concerning an alleged conspiracy to kidnap a woman in Abraka. Following credible intelligence, Endurance Akpade ‘m’, aged 37 years, and Edwin Friday Morgan ‘m’, aged 43 years, were apprehended by operatives of Abraka division alongside members of civilian anti-cult operatives and subsequently taken into Police custody. The suspects are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale commended the operatives for their swift response and effective intelligence sharing. He reiterated the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the fight against kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes, while urging members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to the Police. The CP also admonished the youths to stay away from cultism noting that cultism is a catalyst that will destroy their future.

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