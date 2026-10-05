Excitement As Church Honours Oborevwori, Wife, Urges Support For 2027 Re-Election

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LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was excitement at Living Faith Church, Winners’ Chapel, Osubi, Delta State, on Sunday as the Covenant Voices and Youth Ministry of the church honoured Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, with Distinguished Service Awards.

The awards were presented in recognition of the couple’s contributions to Christendom and the development of Delta State.

Presenting the awards, Elder Johnson Ogunleye said Governor Oborevwori and his wife deserved the honours for their contributions to the Christian faith and society.

The presentation, which took place during the church’s Sunday service, also featured the sponsorship of SHABACH 2026 and the Annual Youth Alive Conference, AYAC 2026.

The Resident Pastor of the church, Pastor John Jesus-Favourite, urged members of the congregation to support Governor Oborevwori’s re-election bid in 2027, citing projects and programmes executed by his administration.

The pastor also urged members to continue praying for the Governor and his administration, noting that the state had witnessed developments across various sectors under his leadership.

The award presentation triggered enthusiastic reactions from worshippers, with members celebrating the Governor and his wife.

Some youths also presented customised “Sheriff Support” T-shirts to the Governor, expressing their support for his administration and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Members of the church commended the administration’s interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth empowerment.

They particularly cited road projects and other development projects across the state as evidence of the administration’s activities since assuming office.

The church also prayed for the Governor, his wife, peace, progress and continued development in the state and Nigeria

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