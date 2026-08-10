PTI Crisis: Court Remands Delta Commissioner As Oborevwori Suspends Him

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LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A High Court sitting in Effurun, Delta State, has remanded the state Commissioner for Works, Highway and Urban Roads, Reuben Izeze for fourteen days over the alleged attack on Temple Mudi, a Senior Special Assistant on Protocol to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Few minutes after the remand order by the court, Governor Oborevwori also suspended the commissioner from office with immediate effect.

The suspension is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Eze Emu.

The suspension is to enable the security agencies carry out an unbiased investigation of allegations associating him with the alleged assault at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The statement added that “the state government remains committed to the maintenance of public safety in all circumstances to guarantee law and order and the sanctity of lives. This position is upheld even when institutions of state are involved.”

DailyPost

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