Delta Police Burst Drug Cartel In Owa-Abbi, Arrest One, Intercept 21 Bags Of Weed

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LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, in furtherance of the crime-fighting initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat crime and the proliferation of illicit drugs across the State.

On 8th August 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on credible and actionable intelligence, carried out an intelligence-led raid on a suspected criminal hideout at Owa-Abbi in Ukwani Local Government Area. During the operation, Lucky Oyiboka, 56, was arrested, while a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of twenty-one (21) bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Delta State Police Publication Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe in a statement said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit drugs.

He stated that investigation has been intensified to determine the extent of the illicit drug network and identify other persons connected to the operation, adding that the suspect remains in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

The Delta State commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi reiterated its commitment to intelligence-led policing and sustained operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and curbing the proliferation of illicit drugs across the State.

The Command urges members of the public to continue supporting the Police with credible and timely information, assuring that the identities of informants will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

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