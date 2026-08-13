Remanded Delta Commissioner Keeps Okere Prison Alive, Pays Inmates’ Fines, Plans Water Project, Football Match

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LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The suspended Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, has reportedly paid fines for some inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Warri, where he is currently being remanded.

Izeze was on Monday arraigned before a Delta State High Court sitting in Effurun over an alleged connection with the July 26 assault on Simon Umudi, popularly known as Temple, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Protocol.

Following the proceedings, the court remanded Izeze and an associate, Simeon Aguariavwodo, at the custodial centre pending further proceedings in the case.

However, sources at the facility said on Wednesday that the development had not affected Izeze’s disposition, but had instead heightened his concern for the welfare of fellow inmates.

According to the sources, the suspended commissioner paid fines for some inmates who were unable to meet their financial obligations, facilitating their release and reducing the burden on their families.

“He has remained remarkably positive despite the circumstances. His concern is not only about himself; he keeps asking about the welfare of other inmates,” a source said.

The sources also disclosed that Izeze was planning to organise the “Ukodo na Tevwe” (I’m Ukodo beneficiary) football tournament for inmates to promote recreation, friendship and a positive atmosphere within the facility.

“His plan is to organise the football tournament for the inmates. He believes that being in custody should not take away people’s sense of dignity and hope,” another source said.

The commissioner is also reportedly collaborating with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on a water project for the custodial centre aimed at improving inmates’ access to potable water.

The reported initiatives come amid Izeze’s ongoing legal battle over the alleged assault for which he was arraigned on an attempted murder charge.

His interventions have attracted attention within the facility, with sources describing him as calm and positive despite his detention.

“He has shown compassion and has remained composed. He interacts with people and continues to think about how to make things better for others,” another source added.

The case involving Izeze, a lawyer, and Temple remains before the court, with the commissioner and his associate remanded pending further proceedings.

Meanwhile, the reported initiatives at the custodial centre have added a humanitarian dimension to Izeze’s current legal predicament, with his supporters saying his concern for other inmates reflects his continued commitment to community service even while in custody.

Vanguard

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