Delta Police Nab One,  Declare Manhunt For Others Over Death Of Deputy Director

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH(URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has revealed that it has arrested one of suspect in connection with the death of Mr. Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, a Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, following an incident that alleged occurred at the office of the Commissioner for Secondary Education Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, in Asaba.

The Command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe said it has also taken note of allegations suggesting that he was beaten by aides to the commissioner identified as Enos Attah, Oputa Okestine, and Lucky Adoh.

He said the command, upon receipt of the complaints, immediately swung into action and arrested one of the suspects, Lucky Adoh, while serious manhunt for the other suspects is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale has consequently ordered the Homicide section of the Command’s State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the subsequent death of the deceased.

“The investigation will examine all available evidence, including relevant video footages, eyewitness accounts, medical records, and the actions of all persons connected with the incident, to establish the facts and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

“The CP assures the family of the deceased, concerned citizens and members of the public that the command will neither shield nor spare anyone found culpable, irrespective of status or position. He further assures that the investigation will be conducted professionally, transparently and without interference, while urging members of the public to remain calm and refrain from concluding until the facts surrounding the incident are fully established.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, psc, mnips, extends condolences to the family of the deceased and assures them that justice will be pursued diligently and without fear or favour,” the statement read.

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