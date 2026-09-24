Oborevwori Felicitates Nigeria First Lady Oluremi Tinubu @ 66, Hails Support For Vulnerable Nigerians

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 66th birth anniversary, describing her as a compassionate woman whose commitment to the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians remains commendable.

Governor Oborevwori in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, joined Nigerians and well-wishers across the country in celebrating the First Lady on the milestone.

The governor commended Senator Tinubu for her support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and her contributions to initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the downtrodden and less privileged in society.

He described her as an “Amazon” whose public engagements and humanitarian interventions had continued to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing the needs of vulnerable citizens.

Oborevwori said the First Lady had demonstrated that public service was not only about occupying positions of authority but also about showing compassion and using influence to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

According to him, Senator Tinubu’s commitment to women, children, families and other vulnerable groups had earned her the goodwill and appreciation of Nigerians across different walks of life.

The governor said her experience as a former teacher, lawmaker and First Lady had positioned her to appreciate the challenges confronting families and communities, particularly those at the margins of society.

He acknowledged her advocacy for social welfare, empowerment and human capital development, noting that such interventions were important to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

Oborevwori said the First Lady had continued to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President through programmes and initiatives designed to provide opportunities and relief for Nigerians in need.

He added that her efforts in promoting the welfare of women and children were worthy of recognition, particularly at a time when governments at all levels were seeking practical ways to improve the living conditions of citizens.

The Delta governor commended Senator Tinubu for her resilience, dedication and service to the nation, saying her contributions had extended beyond the ceremonial responsibilities associated with the office of the First Lady.

He prayed God to grant her continued good health, wisdom and strength to enable her sustain her humanitarian engagements and other contributions to national development.

Oborevwori also wished the First Lady many more years of fulfilment and service, assuring her of the goodwill and prayers of the government and people of Delta State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, we celebrate an Amazon who has continued to support her beloved husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in making life meaningful for the downtrodden and less privileged in our society,” the governor said.

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