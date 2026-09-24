Residents Seek Delta Govt Intervention As Flood Submerges Schools, Homes In Urhobo Community

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of several communities in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm over severe flooding that has submerged homes and schools, disrupted movement and prevented some children from attending classes.

The flooding, following days of heavy rainfall, affected Igbiki Layout, Ekete Inland and Waterside, Ovwian-Aladja, Orhuwhorun and parts of the Delta Steel Company (DSC) estates, with residents complaining that poor roads and inadequate drainage had compounded their plight.

Several public and private schools were also affected, including Ovwian Secondary School and the three DSC schools operated by Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML), where an ongoing dispute over increased tuition fees had already disrupted academic activities.

Residents said the rain, which began on Friday and intensified on Monday, left some roads and residential areas under water, making it difficult for parents to take their children to school.

One of the residents, who identified himself as Ambrose, said floodwater in some areas had risen above knee level.

“The flooding this year in Udu is terrible. We couldn’t take our kids to school today, and we are not certain if they would be able to attend school tomorrow either. Everywhere is flooded from your gate to the main road, and the water is above knee level.

“Imagine how a mother with three kids can go to school in the morning with the rains still pouring? The state government and Udu council need to address this flooding issue in Udu,” he said.

Ambrose said the condition of roads and absence of adequate drainage channels had worsened the situation whenever it rained.

“Besides the flooding, the roads are very deplorable. Udu is one local government in Delta State that’s lacking in basic development. The streets are full of craters and potholes, coupled with the fact that they are waterlogged.

“No gutter in all the roads to channel floodwater to the Udu River. Each time it rains, we suffer so much here,” he said.

At Ovwian Secondary School, floodwater reportedly submerged parts of the premises, leaving students and teachers struggling to access classrooms.

The three DSC schools operated by PSML were similarly affected, adding another layer to the disruption of academic activities in the schools.

The flooding comes amid a lingering dispute between the management of the DSC schools and the Association of Concerned Parents over an increase in tuition fees.

Parents began protesting the increase last week, with the disagreement continuing despite interventions by Udu Local Government Chairman, Vincent Oyibode, and the traditional ruler of Udu.

The parents are demanding a reversal of the increase, while the dispute has continued to disrupt academic activities.

With floodwater now affecting the school premises, pupils and parents are contending simultaneously with the fee dispute and difficulties accessing the schools.

The Sun

The Sun

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