Viral Video Reveals Pupils Scooping Water From Flooded Classroom In Delta Community

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In the video, the pupils were seen using containers to remove water from the classroom while their teacher, who spoke in the local language, appealed for help.

Observation by Vanguard in the video showed that the classroom has a damaged or open roof, with limited chairs and windows that appeared to be without shutters or coverings.

The pupils, who were dressed in their school uniforms, were also seen participating in the effort to remove the water from the classroom.

The children appeared to be between the ages of nine and 11.

Vanguard gathered that the school is located in Delta North Senatorial District, an area predominantly inhabited by Anioma-speaking people.

The teacher, whose voice was captured in the video, was heard appealing to relevant authorities to intervene, saying, “Please, I am begging for the future of these future presidents. They should come to our aid.”

Vanguard

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