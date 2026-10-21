Online Publishers Advised To Look Beyond Traffic For Sustainable, Profitable Digital Media

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LAGOS OCTOBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has called on online publishers to move beyond traffic generation and adopt innovative business strategies that strengthen the financial sustainability, credibility and professional standards of digital media organisations.

The call was made at DOPF’s 2026 Annual Conference Business Training Workshop and 6th Annual Lecture Series, held in Asaba on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, under the theme, “Beyond Traffic: Building Sustainable and Profitable Digital Media Businesses.”

In his welcome address, DOPF Chairman Mr Emmanuel Enebeli said online publishers must build digital media businesses that are not only influential but also financially sustainable and profitable. He noted that while traffic generation is important, it is insufficient to guarantee survival, urging publishers to explore new revenue opportunities, embrace innovation, strengthen their brands and develop professional skills without compromising journalistic ethics and integrity.

Enebeli encouraged participants to take full advantage of the workshop and learn from facilitators Professor Presley Obukoadata and Major Oji, expressing optimism that the training would contribute to the growth of digital media and professional journalism in Delta State.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Works, Rural Roads and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, represented by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mrs Stella Marculay, commended DOPF for promoting professional journalism, responsible digital publishing, public accountability and constructive engagement on issues affecting society.

Aniagwu described the conference theme as timely, noting that the evolving digital media landscape requires publishers to move beyond page views and audience numbers towards building credible and financially viable organisations. He emphasised that media success should also be measured by the quality of journalism, public trust, adherence to ethical standards and the ability to create sustainable economic value.

The commissioner further highlighted the media’s role in strengthening democratic governance, transparency and public participation, noting that accurate reporting and objective analysis help citizens understand government policies and make informed decisions. He reaffirmed the Delta State Government’s recognition of the media as a vital partner in communicating policies and development initiatives under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

He also urged online publishers to combat misinformation, disinformation and sensationalism by prioritising accuracy, fairness, accountability and editorial independence. To strengthen financial resilience, he encouraged publishers to explore strategic partnerships, digital subscriptions, responsible advertising, multimedia storytelling and audience development.

Aniagwu expressed confidence that the conference would generate practical recommendations to improve online publishing, strengthen professional standards and promote a healthier information environment.

In his vote of thanks, DOPF Secretary Mr Shedrack Ogaga Onitsha appreciated the special guest of honour, facilitators, invited guests and participants for their support and attendance. He also acknowledged the state’s period of mourning following the death of former Delta State Governor Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing the late leader as a figure whose contributions to the state would be remembered. He thanked everyone who attended the training despite the circumstances.

The workshop underscored the need for digital publishers to balance audience growth with credible journalism, innovative revenue generation and sustainable business practices.

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