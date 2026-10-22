Delta Online Publishers Pay Tribute To Uduaghan, Say His Death Is Great Loss To Delta, Nigeria

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LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has paid tribute to former Delta State Governor Ddr Emmanuel Uduaghan who passed on recently, describing his death as great loss to Delta state and Nigeria.

The Group recalled that the late former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan’s contribution to its Annual Lecture Series, highlighting his participation in a 2021 forum that examined pathways to economic transformation in the Niger Delta.

In a condolence statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and jointly signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Emmanuel Enebeli, and Secretary, Shedrack Onitsha, DOPF expressed sympathy with the Uduaghan family while describing the former governor’s death as a loss to Delta State and the wider region.

The Forum identified Uduaghan’s appearance at its annual lecture in October 2021 as a notable moment in its institutional history. He delivered the third lecture in the series under the theme, “Niger Delta Economy: Building a New Face for the Region.”

The lecture focused on the need to diversify the Niger Delta economy and strengthen the foundations for sustainable development beyond dependence on crude oil. In his address at the time, Uduaghan advocated greater investment in industrialisation, infrastructure and human capital, alongside efforts to create a more favourable environment for businesses and investors.

DOPF recalled that his participation reflected the value of bringing experienced public officeholders and other stakeholders into discussions about the region’s economic challenges and development prospects.

The Forum noted that such conversations remain important to the Niger Delta, where questions of economic diversification, employment, infrastructure and the effective use of natural resources continue to shape public debate.

Beyond its tribute to the former governor, DOPF reaffirmed the role of professional journalism in encouraging informed discussion, holding institutions accountable and giving public-interest issues sustained attention.

Uduaghan served Delta State as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 and governor from 2007 to 2015. He died on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the age of 71, according to an announcement by his family

The Forum extended condolences to his wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, his children, the wider Uduaghan family, political associates and the people of Delta State, particularly the Itsekiri Nation.

It prayed that God would comfort the bereaved family and grant the late former governor eternal rest.

DOPF said it would continue to promote responsible journalism and constructive public engagement on governance, accountability and sustainable development across Delta State and the Niger Delta.

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