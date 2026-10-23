Oborevwori Inaugurates Delta APC  Campaign Council, Urges Members To Take Tinubu’s Message To Grassroots

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LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council to take the party’s message to the grassroots and mobilise voters across units, and wards ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oborevwori gave the charge on Thursday in Asaba during the inauguration of the Delta State APC Campaign Council, where he unveiled “MORE Plus” as the theme of his re-election campaign.

He described membership of the council as a call to service, urging members to work with unity, discipline and dedication to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu, himself and other APC candidates.

The governor said the party must go beyond rallies and political meetings to engage ordinary citizens, including market women, youths, workers, farmers and traders, through door-to-door campaigns and direct interaction with voters.

He urged campaign coordinators at the local government and ward levels to strengthen their structures, work with support groups and ensure that the party’s message reached every polling unit.

Oborevwori said the APC should campaign on its record in government, pointing to the Federal Government’s policies and his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, which focuses on infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment and security.

“Our achievements must speak for us, but we must also be prepared to explain them convincingly,” he said, urging party members to communicate the impact of government policies to the electorate.

He assured Deltans that political activities would not distract his administration from delivering on its promises, adding that ongoing projects and development programmes would continue during the campaign period.

The governor also appealed to politicians and their supporters to preserve peace, avoid hate speech and ensure that political differences did not divide the state.

Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, in his remarks, commended Oborevwori for aligning Delta State with the Federal Government, urging APC members to consolidate the gains by working towards victory in 2027.

Onyeme called on party faithful to publicise Tinubu’s achievements in areas such as local government autonomy, education funding, grassroots development, security, electricity and road infrastructure.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, defended Tinubu’s economic reforms, arguing that difficult decisions were necessary to address the country’s economic challenges.

Keyamo said the reforms had caused temporary hardship but maintained that they were intended to address underlying problems, including the unsustainable cost of fuel subsidies.

In his welcome address, Delta APC Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, said the inauguration demonstrated the party’s readiness to contest and win elections at all levels in 2027.

Arenyeka urged members of the council to work together, mobilise voters peacefully and translate the achievements of the APC-led governments into electoral support.

Former Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who spoke on behalf of Delta North Senatorial District, said expectations were high following their state’s mass defection from PDP to the APC in April 2025.

Okowa urged the campaign council to demonstrate the party’s strength through an impressive electoral performance, stressing the need to reach voters directly rather than rely solely on rallies.

Speaking for Delta Central Senatorial District, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor expressed delight that the APC was now the ruling party in Delta State, pledging support for the re-election of Tinubu and Oborevwori.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, who spoke for Delta South Senatorial District, said the Oborevwori administration’s achievements would help the party’s campaign, assuring that the district would work towards delivering substantial votes for the APC.

Former APC National Woman Leader and Executive Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, Stella Okotete, urged women to intensify mobilisation, setting a target of at least 75 per cent of the votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Responding, Director-General of the campaign council, Senator James Manager, pledged to work with party leaders and members to secure victory for the APC, describing the assignment as an onerous task requiring collective effort and sustained grassroots mobilisation.

The campaign council is made up of Governor Oborevwori as chairman, Senator Manager as Director-General, Mr Chiedu Ebie, as Deputy Director-General and a host of others.

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