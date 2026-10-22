Engr. Lucky Oyovwi, PMP Mourns Ex-Delta Gov Uduaghan, Describes Him As Delta’s Most Detribalised Governor

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LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta State governorship candidate, Engr. Lucky Oyovwi, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing him as one of the most detribalised leaders the state has ever produced.

Oyovwi said Uduaghan’s leadership was distinguished by his ability to reach across ethnic, political and cultural divides, demonstrating a commitment to the unity and collective progress of Delta State.

According to him, the former governor’s disposition towards the different ethnic nationalities in Delta reflected a belief that the state’s diversity should be a source of strength rather than division.

“Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan was a governor for all Deltans, irrespective of ethnic background or political affiliation. He demonstrated that leadership should be about bringing people together, promoting peaceful coexistence and ensuring that every section of the state feels a sense of belonging,” Oyovwi said.

He noted that Delta State, with its diverse ethnic nationalities and cultural identities, requires leaders who appreciate the importance of fairness, inclusiveness and mutual respect in building a united and prosperous society.

Oyovwi further stated that Uduaghan’s legacy should serve as a reminder to present and future political leaders that public office is an opportunity to unite the people, bridge divisions and promote the common good.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the former governor, the government and people of Delta State, as well as all those who mourn his passing.

“Although his departure is a painful loss, we must take comfort in the values of unity, tolerance and inclusive leadership that he represented. His contributions to Delta State and his commitment to bringing people together will remain an important part of his legacy,” he added.

Oyovwi prayed that Almighty God would grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and give his soul eternal rest.

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