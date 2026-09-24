Oborevwori Charges Delta Tertiary Institutions On Production Of Employable, Competent Graduates

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has challenged tertiary institutions in the state to move beyond producing certificate holders and focus on developing competent graduates, impactful research and solutions to societal challenges.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, gave the charge on behalf of Governor Oborevwori while delivering a lecture titled, “Repositioning Tertiary Institutions for National Development and Institutional Responsibilities,” at the 3rd Delta State Higher Education Summit.

He said Delta had witnessed remarkable expansion in tertiary education, with four state-owned universities, three polytechnics and two colleges of education, alongside federal and private institutions operating across the state.

According to him, student enrolment in state-owned tertiary institutions has risen from slightly above 50,000 in 2023 to more than 100,000, while the Oborevwori administration has employed over 1,250 academic and non-academic staff.

He said the government had also invested heavily in faculties, laboratories, administrative buildings, hostel accommodation and accreditation, while supporting selected federal and private institutions with infrastructure and other interventions.

Tonukari said the administration’s investment reflected Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to human-capital development under the M.O.R.E Agenda, stressing that increased access must now translate into measurable impact.

“Access is only the beginning. The question before us is: what are we doing with this opportunity?” he asked.

He identified graduate employability as one of the major responsibilities of tertiary institutions, urging them to align curricula with the realities of the modern economy and equip students with digital, entrepreneurial, communication and critical-thinking skills.

The commissioner called for stronger partnerships between institutions and industry, saying entrepreneurship centres and the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) should provide practical experience capable of preparing students for employment and enterprise.

He also urged universities and other institutions to prioritise research that addresses challenges in agriculture, environmental degradation, flooding, healthcare, fisheries, agro-processing and economic diversification.

Tonukari said research should no longer end on library shelves but should translate, where possible, into patents, products, technologies, services and policies capable of benefiting government, industry and communities.

He advocated institutional specialisation, saying each tertiary institution should identify areas in which it could develop national or international recognition instead of attempting to excel in every field.

The commissioner cited the potential of Delta State University, Abraka, to strengthen its research profile; Southern Delta University, Ozoro, to develop technology hubs; Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu, to focus on maritime and blue economy development; and the College of Education, Mosogar, to deepen sports education.

On artificial intelligence, Tonukari said institutions must embrace digital transformation while ensuring that technology does not undermine critical thinking, creativity, ethics and academic integrity.

He urged tertiary institutions to explore additional revenue through research grants, consultancy, professional programmes, alumni endowments, intellectual property, commercial ventures and carefully structured public-private partnerships.

Tonukari further charged institutions to deepen their impact on host communities through health programmes, agricultural extension, adult education, youth mentorship and other interventions, while exploring flexible opportunities for older Deltans seeking higher education.

He called on professors and researchers to contribute more actively to national policy debates, publish influential research and develop technologies capable of attracting recognition beyond Nigeria.

The commissioner also urged the private sector to regard tertiary institutions as development partners, calling for more industry-sponsored research, internships, laboratories, scholarships and technology partnerships.

Tonukari challenged vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts to give their institutions distinctive identities, strengthen industry collaboration and prepare students for a rapidly changing world, stressing that government, academia and industry must work together to make higher education a stronger driver of national development.

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