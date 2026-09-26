Delta Govt Sets Up 8-Man Panel To Investigate Death Of Deputy Director Adeda Ekwevugbe

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has constituted 8-Man administrative panel of inquiry into the death of Deputy Director in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Adeda Ekwevugbe, amidst unclear circumstances in his work place.

The incident provoked very serious concerns from colleagues at work and vast sections of the Public Service including Organized Labour and Government.

Statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Eze Emu Secretary to the State Government, said while the Police has commenced investigation into the incident, government has consulted with Organized Labour and jointly agreed to constitute an Administrative Panel of Inquiry into the incident. Accordingly, an Administrative Panel has been constituted as follows:

“Mrs Charity Ehimen, Chairman, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr Mamuzo Erebe, SAN, Member, Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Min. of Justice, Mr. Lucky Nkemachor, Member, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government,Sir, A.E Oghoro, Member, Executive Assistant to the Governor, Public Service, Comr. Goodluck Ofobruku, Member

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State, Comr. Chief Benson Efeotor, Member, Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comr. Wilson Asekutu, Member, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and .Comr. Dennis Chuks Isichei Member/Secretary Secretary, Joint Negotiating Council (JNC)

“The Panel has two weeks to complete its assignment of unearthing the circumstances surrounding the death and thereby enable government deal fair and square with all the issues involved and within the scope of the law.

“Meanwhile, government deeply commiserates with the family of our deceased colleague while also assuring Civil Servants of the safety of our work environment and our abiding respect for the dignity and sanctity of life,” the statement read.

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