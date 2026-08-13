Oborevwori Salutes Esiovwa-Thompson On His Historical Commonwealth Fencing Gold Medal Triumph

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LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated 16-year-old Oghenegaren Esiovwa-Thompson on his historic gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in Lagos.

Esiovwa-Thompson, an indigene of Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of the State, made history by winning Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s Under-23 epee event at the championship.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori commended the young fencer for his emergence, describing his feat as a remarkable achievement that had brought honour and pride to Delta State and Nigeria.

The Governor hailed Esiovwa-Thompson for his exceptional talent, determination and composure, particularly his ability to overcome more experienced opponents on his way to the historic victory.

Competing for Nigeria for the first time after switching allegiance from England, the 16-year-old produced an impressive run, defeating three Indian opponents en route to the final.

He crowned his performance with a commanding 15-5 victory over Asian champion Lokesh Verma of India in the final, while India’s Godwin Natarajan and Ashwini Shaurya settled for bronze medals.

Esiovwa-Thompson had earlier gone unbeaten in Pool 4 to secure a bye into the round of 16.

He subsequently defeated South Africa’s Mathobela 15-7 before overpowering an Indian opponent 15-2 in the quarter-final.

In the semi-final, he overcame another strong challenge from India’s Ashwini Shaurya, edging him 15-11 to book his place in the final.

Governor Oborevwori said the feat was a testament to the potential of young Deltans when provided with the right environment, encouragement and opportunities to excel.

He praised the fencer’s family, coaches and all those who had contributed to his development, urging Esiovwa-Thompson to remain focused and continue striving for greater accomplishments on the international stage.

Oborevwori assured that his administration would continue to support initiatives that promote youth development and sports excellence, noting that the achievements of young athletes like Esiovwa-Thompson would inspire a new generation of Deltan youths.

The Governor wished the young fencer more victories and greater laurels in his sporting career, urging him to remain a worthy ambassador of Delta State and Nigeria.

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