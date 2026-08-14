Six Injured As Omo-Agege Escapes Assassination Attempt In Urhobo Community

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LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Central NDC Senatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Friday alleged that he survived an assassination attempt in Urhobo community of Usiefrun, Ughelli South Local Government Area on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate said armed men allegedly loyal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori attacked his delegation during a ward-to-ward consultation, injuring six party members.

Omo-Agege said the attack also targeted NDC Governorship Candidate, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, and other party leaders. “Yesterday, Thursday, August 13, 2026, armed men affiliated with the Governor of Delta State attempted to take my life in Usiefrun. Thankfully, by God’s grace, they failed,” he stated in a press release issued on Friday.

According to him, six NDC members were injured in the shooting. He named four of them as Mr. Believe Biadoyo, Mr. Joshua Oghenetega Oyibocha, Owhos Peter and Ojiyovwin Dennis.

The Senator said eyewitnesses and video evidence identified the alleged masterminds as Hon. Simon Mudi, alias “TEMPLE” and Protocol Officer to the Governor, Mr. Flash Oghenetega Origbon, Mr. Ochuko Origbon, and Mr. Alex Awherhurho. He alleged that all four are members of the APC in Delta State.

Omo-Agege linked Thursday’s incident to two earlier attacks he had flagged on July 29 — the assault on Hon. Temple Mudi at PTI Effurun and the attack on Deacon Chris Iyovwaye in Agholokpe.

“On July 29, I raised the alarm about the rising violence in Delta. It was no longer a series of isolated incidents. Today, that warning has come to pass,” he said.

He described the sequence of events as “a well-orchestrated campaign of violence and attempted murder” ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Agholokpe happened. Effurun happened. Now Usiefrun. This is a pattern. Our warning has become evidence,” he added.

The NDC candidate called on the Inspector General of Police and the Delta Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecute the named individuals immediately. He also demanded that the Delta State Government suspend any appointee linked to the attack. He further urged security agencies to treat the Agholokpe, Effurun and Usiefrun cases as one, and called on INEC, civil society and the international community to deploy observers to Delta Central, which he described as “unsafe.”

Omo-Agege gave Governor Oborevwori 48 hours to condemn the attack and ensure arrests. “Silence will be seen as complicity,” he warned.

He noted the irony that Hon. Temple Mudi, who was reported as a victim in Effurun days ago, is now named as a mastermind in Usiefrun.

Despite the attack, Omo-Agege said the NDC would continue its ward-to-ward engagements. “We refuse to be intimidated or silenced. Do not retaliate. Do not live in fear. Violence will not stop us. We will win on our ideas and our record, because Delta deserves capable leadership,” he told party members and “all peace-loving Deltans.”

He concluded: “On July 29, I called it ‘a shame.’ Today, it is an assassination attempt and an assault on our democracy. Enough is enough.”

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