Suspected Notorious Cultist Arrested With Three Pistols, One Double Barrel In Delta Community

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LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operative has arrested a suspected notorious cultist Oghenebuba Mamatime with three locally made pistols and one locally made double barrel gun.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who divulged the information to Urhobotoday said the suspect was arrested at Jesse community in Delta State.

He explained that the suspect arrest materialised after a man who complained that he was shot by Mamatime for quitting cultism..

“The Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in the fight against cultism and unlawful possession of firearms in the State. Acting on a complaint received from one man (name withheld), who stated that he was shot by one Oghenebuba Mamatime, on 21/07/2026 at about 1700hrs, operatives of Jesse Division in a combined effort with some community youths in Jesse, arrested one Oghenebuba Mamatime ‘m’ aged 28yrs, a notorious cultist and member of Eiye Confraternity, who has been on the command wanted list for allegedly shooting the victim on 02/07/2026 along Ujomi Road, Jesse Town.

“Upon arrest of the suspect, three (3) locally made pistols and one (1) locally made single-barrelled gun were recovered from the suspect. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who is a member of Eiye confraternity, was unhappy with the victim over his decision to quit cultism, and in a bid to force him into the confraternity, an argument ensued which led to the shooting. The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi commended the synergy between operatives of Jesse Division and the community youths in the fight against cultism and other vices.

He admonished them to maintain the synergy, which should not be limited to cultism but should be extended to drug abuse, kidnapping and other serious crimes in their locality. The CP also advised members of the public, particularly the youths, to shun all forms of cult-related activities.

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