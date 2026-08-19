‘Tantita’s Pipeline Protection Boosts Nigeria’s Oil Revenue, Employs Over 60,000 Niger Delta Youths’

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By David Lawani, Abuja

LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Media Consultant to Tantita Nigeria Limited, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, has said the company’s sustained efforts in protecting oil pipelines and other critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta have significantly improved crude oil production, environmental safety and economic activities in the region.

Bebenimibo, who is also Special Adviser to Tantita Chairman, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, stated this while speaking on the sidelines of an award presented to Tantita by Blueprint Newspapers in recognition of the company’s contributions to pipeline security and national development.

According to him, the award was another indication that Tantita’s intervention in the Niger Delta is producing tangible results, particularly in the fight against oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other forms of illegal activities threatening the nation’s oil industry.

He said since Tantita assumed a major role in pipeline surveillance and protection in 2022, the company had recorded significant progress in securing oil facilities across the Niger Delta.

“Over the years, awards have been coming in, and that shows that Tantita is really doing the job very well,” Bebenimibo said.

He noted that improved security around oil-producing communities had also created an environment where legitimate economic activities, including fishing and farming, were gradually returning.

He said the company remained committed to supporting efforts aimed at increasing Nigeria’s crude oil production to 2.5 million barrels per day, stressing that effective protection of oil infrastructure remained critical to achieving the target.

Bebenimibo attributed part of Tantita’s success to the leadership and extensive knowledge of the Niger Delta terrain possessed by its chairman, Tompolo.

According to him, Tompolo’s familiarity with the creeks and communities has helped the company develop effective strategies for monitoring and securing oil infrastructure.

He disclosed that Tantita had deployed modern technology, including drones, to monitor activities in the creeks and detect illegal operations.

“We have acquired drones that are now picking up every illegal activity that is going on in the creek,” he said, adding that illegal operators were increasingly finding it difficult to withstand the company’s surveillance efforts.

Beyond pipeline surveillance, Bebenimibo said Tantita had also placed significant emphasis on youth empowerment as part of its strategy to tackle insecurity and discourage young people from engaging in oil theft, bunkering and other criminal activities.

He disclosed that more than 60,000 youths were currently employed by the company and paid monthly.

He further said Tantita had introduced skills acquisition programmes and supported young people, women and other members of host communities through grants and other forms of economic empowerment.

“Tantita is not just employing the youths. It is also giving them skills and promoting their businesses in the area by giving grants to youths, women and men,” he said.

According to him, the combination of employment, skills development and community support has contributed to reducing criminal activities in parts of the Niger Delta.

Bebenimibo also highlighted the growing relationship between Tantita and the media, describing journalists as important partners in communicating the company’s activities and supporting transparency around its operations.

He disclosed that Tantita had built a correspondents’ secretariat in Delta State and was planning to extend similar structures to other states in the Niger Delta as well as establish a facility for journalists at the national level.

He said the initiative was part of the company’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the media and ensuring that its activities and contributions to national development were properly communicated to Nigerians.

Bebenimibo maintained that Tantita’s approach to security was not limited to enforcement, but also involved creating legitimate economic opportunities for youths and supporting communities.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among security agencies, oil companies, host communities, the media and private security contractors would further strengthen the protection of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure and boost national revenues

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