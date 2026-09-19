Omo-Agege Condemns Alleged Attack On NDC Million-Man March In Uvwie, Demands Immediate Investigation

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)Delta Central Senatorial Candidate has condemned in strong term the violent and unprovoked attack on the peaceful One Million-Man March organised by the Delta State Chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The march, led by our Governorship Candidate, Chris Iyovwaye, was a peaceful and lawful expression of political support. Thousands of enthusiastic Deltans came out to participate. There was no justification whatsoever for the violence that followed.

Omo-Agege in a statement made available to Urhobotoday recalled that the sequence of events is particularly disturbing hence the march that was originally scheduled to begin at Angle Park in Warri South Local Government Area after members gathered there, they were told by persons identified as APC supporters to leave because, according to them, the APC had a rally at the location. Ha added that ollowing discussions with the police, their members moved to the next junction, around the Total filling station in Warri.

“At the Total filling station, APC supporters allegedly approached our members again and claimed that the government had instructed them not to allow the NDC march to proceed through their area in Warri South. Our members were subsequently asked to move towards the traffic-light junction in Uvwie.

“As soon as the procession reached the Uvwie junction, it was allegedly attacked by APC supporters in the area. Despite the attack, our members managed to move through to Ugborokoko, where they were allegedly attacked from different directions.

“It was at Ugborokoko, according to accounts from participants, that gunshots were fired at the procession. Our members nevertheless managed to move on. When they reached Jakpa Road, they were attacked again. It was during this confrontation that Collins, alias “Black Moses,” was allegedly disarmed of an AK-47 rifle and subsequently handed over to the police.

“The violence continued at Urhuomarho, where the procession reportedly came under a full-scale attack. More than 100 people were reportedly injured during the various incidents and are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Our supporters bravely stood their ground and, in the course of defending themselves, apprehended one of the attackers, identified as Collins Ogumashe, alias “Black Moses” — a notorious thug in Ugboroke allegedly tasked by the Delta State Government to violently attack and disrupt NDC campaigns in Uvwie.

“He was allegedly caught in possession of an AK-47 rifle. He was disarmed by a renowned human rights activist, Efemena Umukoro, and has since been handed over to the police. But the information reaching us is that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered the Commissioner of Police to arrest Umukoro.

“10. More than 100 people were reportedly injured in the attack and are receiving treatment in hospitals. These are Deltans who simply came out to participate in a political march. They should never have been subjected to such violence. I extend my solidarity to all those affected and commend the members and supporters of the NDC for their courage and restraint. Despite the attack, they refused to be intimidated and went ahead to complete the march. That determination deserves recognition.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori must also take responsibility. As Chief Security Officer of Delta State, he cannot look away when citizens are attacked while exercising their democratic rights. The buck stops at his table.

” Delta State has seen enough of political violence. We must not return to the days when thugs determined who could campaign, where political parties could gather, or which political voices could be heard,”Omo-Agege lamented.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the attack, the alleged police inaction and the case of the apprehended suspect.

According to him, “The investigation must establish who organised the attack, who supplied any weapons used, who financed or sponsored the attackers, and whether any political actors were involved. Anyone found culpable must face the law, regardless of political affiliation or position.

” I particularly appeal to the youths of Delta State: do not allow yourselves to be recruited, manipulated or used as instruments of political violence against your fellow citizens or opposition parties. Ask yourselves a simple question: Where are the children of the politicians who recruit you when the bullets start flying? They are not the ones being sent into the streets to fight, injure or risk their lives. It is your lives and your future that are being placed on the line.

” No political ambition is worth your life, your freedom or your future. Our youths should reject every attempt to turn them against one another because of political differences. Use your energy, numbers and voices to participate positively in democracy and demand accountability from those seeking your votes.

“The NDC will not be intimidated. We remain committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigns and will continue to engage the people of Delta State openly and peacefully.

“You may attack our people, but you cannot silence their voices. You may try to intimidate them, but you cannot take away their democratic rights. The people have the right to choose, and that right must be protected.”

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn