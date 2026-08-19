Police Re-Arrest Eight Of Eleven  Suspects Who Escaped Custody From Ughelli Police Facility

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have re-arrested eight suspects after they allegedly escaped lawful custody from an unnamed police facility in the Ughelli area of the state.

The suspects are among a total of 11, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was part of the 24-hour operational successes of the Nigeria Police Force across the country.

He noted that the arrest of the eight suspects was achieved following intelligence-led efforts by the security operatives, adding that the case is undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Asaba, Delta State capital.

“Following the escape of 11 suspects from lawful custody at a police facility in Ughelli, concerted police efforts led to the re-arrest of eight suspects. Status: SCID Asaba Investigating,” the statement partly read.

It also added that on Sunday, August 16, 2026, operatives arrested a suspect in connection with the “illegal disposal of oil-contaminated sludge” along the Ughelli/Iyede Expressway, with the case presently undergoing investigation at SCID Asaba.

“The suspect was arrested at the scene. One truck allegedly used in the illegal activity was recovered,” he added.

In Anambra State, on Monday, August 17, 2026, officers, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a 49-year-old male suspect at Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“One pump-action gun and 50 live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the FPRO said, adding that investigations are underway at SCID Awka.

Another operational success was recorded in Kogi State where operatives were able to secure the release of 12 abducted victims who reunited with their families on Monday, August 17, 2026.

“Sustained pressure by security forces led to the release of 12 abducted victims at Abocho, Dekina LGA. The victims were taken to the Divisional Police Headquarters, debriefed and subsequently reunited with their families,” Iniedu added.

Updates on operational success were also recorded in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo, Benue, Niger, Bayelsa and Ogun states.

Punch

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn