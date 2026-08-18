Niger Delta Stakeholders Renew Calls For Restructuring, Resource Control, Demand 70% Revenue Retention

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LAGOS AUGUST 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Niger Delta elders and Stakeholders have called for a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system to allow states to retain 70 per cent of revenues from resources produced within their territories.

The elders including Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, environmentalist,Alagoa Morris, Prof Francis Sikokib, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences, University of Africa, HRH Bubaraye Dakolo, Chairman of the Bayelsà Traditional Rulers Council, spoke at a breakfast media dialogue on the occasion of the 65 birthday celebration of the convener, held in Yenegoa, Bayelsà State

In his opening address, Ambakederimo, called for a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system to allow states to retain 70 per cent of revenues from resources produced within their territories.

The event, themed “Federalism with Equity: Fair Resources, Fair Opportunities,” focused on resource control, fiscal federalism and equitable development.

Ambakederimo, who is the Convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), said Nigeria’s current federal structure was incapable of delivering the rapid development required by the Niger Delta region and the entire country.

He said states should have greater control over their natural resources while contributing an agreed percentage to the Federal Government.

According to him, the arrangement will promote healthy competition among states and enable them to develop according to their resources and priorities.

“The 1963 Constitution provided for 50 per cent derivation, but my recommendation would be 70 per cent retained by the state,” he said.

Ambakederimo said the agitation for resource control remained relevant, particularly because oil-producing communities continued to bear the environmental and economic consequences of resource exploitation.

He noted that the Niger Delta had suffered oil spills, gas flaring, polluted water sources and the destruction of traditional livelihoods despite contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

He argued that communities bearing the environmental burden should have greater economic benefits from resources extracted from their territories.

The South-South leader said the resource-control debate should not be viewed as an agitation peculiar to the Niger Delta.

He said states that had previously opposed resource control were now discovering valuable mineral resources within their territories and attracting investors.

According to him, this development has demonstrated the potential benefits of allowing states greater control over resources within their domains.

Ambakederimo said Nigeria should return to the principles of the 1963 Constitution, under which regions retained a substantial portion of revenues derived from resources within their territories.

He said the country’s current system had created excessive centralisation and contributed to mutual suspicion among its component parts.

“Let us all contribute to the centre a percentage that will be agreed by all of us and do whatever you deem fit in terms of development you think is sustainable to your people,” he said.

Ambakederimo also advocated comprehensive political restructuring rather than what he described as piecemeal reforms.

He specifically cited local government autonomy and the ongoing debate over state police as examples of reforms that should be considered within a broader restructuring framework.

He called for a holistic review of Nigeria’s policing and governance structures to address insecurity and strengthen development.

According to him, Nigeria needs to look beyond isolated reforms and address the entire structure of the federation.

“Why not simultaneously capture the entire policing structure? The debate today about the establishment of state police has to be forward-looking,” he said.

Ambakederimo also commended Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa for speaking against the existing revenue-sharing arrangement.

He said Diri’s position on resource distribution aligned with the theme of the media chat and reflected the need for greater equity in Nigeria’s federal system.

He said states that received more resources and deployed them effectively would be better positioned to accelerate development.

Ambakederimo said the struggle for resource control must remain within the ambit of the law.

He appealed to people of the Niger Delta to support the agitation, saying improved resource control would help address widespread poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

He further urged Nigerians to embrace true federalism as a means of reducing mutual suspicion and strengthening national unity.

“Federalism with equity, fair resources and fair opportunities is a task that must be done,” he said.

Ambakederimo also called for strict adherence to the rule of law, saying it was essential for democratic stability and sustainable regional development.

He said constitutional reforms should grant states greater autonomy over their resources while ensuring appropriate contributions to the centre. The SSRG convener said Nigeria must urgently rethink its federal structure if it hoped to benefit fully from emerging global economic and technological opportunities.

He warned that continued centralisation could further constrain national development and prevent the country from taking advantage of the fourth and fifth Industrial revolutions

Alagoa Morris, renowned Environmentalist and Niger Delta Activist recalled that the efforts by the pioneers of resource control were not being sustained.

According to him, the current crop of governors are not doing enough and singled out Gov Diri as the lone voice championing fiscal federalism advocacy.

He commended Ambakederimo for consistently advocating the interests of the Niger Delta, particularly on resource control and fiscal federalism.

Alagoa expressed concern over what he described as the inadequate response of Niger Delta governments and political leaders to the region’s long-standing demands, noting that the agitation for resource control should remain a priority.

He recalled that former Bayelsa State Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha had made efforts toward advancing the interests of the region, while describing the present Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, as one of the few leaders who has continued to speak on the issue.

According to him, there was a recent event where delegates from the Northern region were prominently represented, while the Niger Delta appeared to have little or no representation, questioning the commitment of the region’s leaders to issues affecting its people.

He argued that the principle of derivation should be strengthened, stressing that communities and states that produce the resources should receive a greater share of the proceeds.

In his position, Dakolo, said the Nigerian state is very well skewed that there are certain ways you will go and you will never get the result.

He said, “Who will vote for you now? Now, Senates and House of Representative, where? How do you get the majority? How do you even convince somebody that what you are saying makes sense to everyone? It’s difficult.

“So maybe the right language has to be spoken.

And if that language is spoken most of the time, it doesn’t take long for them to respond. So the people of Nigeria, the people of the Niger Delta, must learn the right language.

“Otherwise, you don’t talk to me, you don’t talk to me, you don’t get the result. But if you just speak the right language, you will see the difference. So maybe people should learn to speak the language”.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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