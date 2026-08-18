Adegboyega Oyetola, Hadiza Bala Usman, Capt Waredi Enusua To Attend MARAN Maritime Annual Lecture

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LAGOS AUGUST 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) has announced former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, as the keynote speaker at its 2026 Maritime Annual Maritime Lecture, MAMAL.

The flagship annual programme is scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at the Nigerian Air Force Event Centre, No. 1 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

MARAN also announced a change of venue for the lecture, which was earlier scheduled to hold at another location.

MAMAL is MARAN’s flagship programme and brings together key government officials, maritime industry regulators, academics, shipping magnates, freight forwarders, journalists and other critical stakeholders in the maritime sector to deliberate on issues affecting the growth and competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime industry.

The theme of this year’s lecture is “Nigerian Ports Modernisation, Charges and the Competitiveness Question.”

The Executive Director, Technical, of TANTITA Security Services Limited, Captain Waredi Enusua, will serve as the Chairman of MAMAL 2026, while the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the significance of the theme, MARAN President, Mr. Yinka Onigbinde, said the lecture would provide an important platform to examine the urgent need for modernisation of Nigerian ports and the benefits such modernisation would bring to the nation’s economy.

According to him, efficient and modern port infrastructure is critical to improving cargo handling, reducing delays and costs, attracting investment and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a competitive maritime hub.

Onigbinde said MAMAL 2026 would also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions on port charges and other factors affecting the competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

He described Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman as an experienced voice in the maritime sector whose wealth of knowledge and experience would add significant value to the discussions at the lecture.

The MARAN President also expressed the Association’s appreciation to Captain Waredi Enusua for accepting to chair the event, describing his experience in maritime security and industry development as an added value to the programme.

He noted that the presence of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy as Special Guest of Honour further underscores the importance of the theme and the Federal Government’s efforts towards repositioning Nigeria’s maritime sector for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

The MARAN President noted that the 2026 edition of MAMAL is the fourth in the series, underscoring the Association’s commitment to providing a credible platform for informed debate and professional engagement on critical maritime issues.

MARAN therefore invites government officials, maritime regulators, operators, academics, freight forwarders, shipping companies, port users, industry associations, the media and other stakeholders to participate in the landmark event.

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