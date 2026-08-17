Oborevwori Hails Renewed Push For Sustainable Peace In Warri

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LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has commended the renewed efforts to promote peace, unity and harmonious coexistence among the diverse ethnic communities in Warri and its environs.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, at the closing ceremony of the maiden Warri Unity Games held at the Federal Government College (FGC), Warri, described sports as a powerful instrument for strengthening relationships and fostering sustainable peace.

Tonukari, who represented the governor at the event, conveyed Oborevwori’s warm regards and expressed his regret at his inability to attend personally due to pressing official engagements.

He commended the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, for the vision behind the Unity Games, saying the initiative had provided a platform for people from different communities to interact, compete and build bonds of friendship.

According to the governor, the Delta State Government firmly believes that sports can serve as an important bridge among diverse communities, break down imaginary barriers and promote peace.

“On behalf of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta State Government, I declare our absolute and resolute support for every community-driven initiative that enhances youth empowerment, cultural preservation and peaceful coexistence,” Tonukari said.

He urged the participating athletes and spectators to uphold discipline, fair play and mutual respect, expressing optimism that the friendships forged through the games would contribute to a more united and prosperous Warri and Delta State.

The Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Kingsley Emakpo Orereh, Ataneru Igbi II, also commended the Olu of Warri for initiating the sporting festival, describing it as a significant opportunity for reconciliation and renewed unity among the people.

He urged residents to build on the peace initiative beyond the sporting arena and called on those engaging in insults and inflammatory exchanges on social media to desist.

“I grew up in Ekpen Street and I used to say I am an Okere man because there was no difference between Urhobos and Itsekiris. In fact, I spoke Itsekiri more than Urhobo,” he said.

He appealed to the people to seize the opportunity provided by the Unity Games for “total reconciliation,” stressing that intermarriages and longstanding family ties had made the communities inseparable.

In his address, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, said the Warri Unity Games were conceived to demonstrate that the people of the area had far more in common than what separated them.

The monarch said the games would henceforth form part of the activities marking his coronation anniversary, with the first Saturday of the anniversary celebration week dedicated to promoting unity among all those who call Warri home.

He said the initiative was informed by the need to learn from the painful experiences of the past and prevent history from repeating itself.

Reflecting on the early 1990s, the Olu recalled how what was intended as a celebration of the coronation anniversary of his predecessor, Ogiame Atuwatse II, degenerated into conflict and violence, with consequences from which Warri had yet to fully recover.

He noted that Warri once had the potential to become a major national cultural tourism destination through its carnival, long before the emergence of the popular Calabar Carnival.

“Warri desires to rise again, and to rise better than before,” the monarch declared, stressing that the new initiative was designed to take the people ahead of history rather than wait for conflict to dictate their future.

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