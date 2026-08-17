Oborevwori Celebrates Omeni Sobotie On Birth Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the immediate past State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Omeni Sobotie, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori, in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday, described Sobotie as a distinguished statesman and community leader whose contributions to the political development and progress of Delta State remained worthy of commendation.

The Governor lauded the Agbarho-born politician for his years of service to the people and his commitment to the growth and development of the state, noting that Sobotie had continued to play significant roles in the political evolution of Delta and Nigeria.

Oborevwori commended Sobotie’s wealth of experience, maturity and dedication to public service, adding that his contributions to political discourse and democratic development had earned him respect across political divides.

The Governor said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Engr. Omeni Sobotie on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“Marking this year, you have every reason to look back with gratitude to God for a life of service, sacrifice and contributions to the development of our dear state and nation.

“Your commitment to the political advancement of our people and your invaluable contributions to the growth of democracy are deserving of commendation.”

Oborevwori prayed God to grant Sobotie continued good health, wisdom and strength to enable him contribute even more to the development of Delta State and Nigeria.

He wished the APC chieftain many more years of fulfilment, peace and continued relevance in the service of humanity.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn