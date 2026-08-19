Asaba Court Jails 19-Year-Old Two Years For Stealing Property Worth N2.3m

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LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Asaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced 19-year-old Tobechukwu Ubaka to two years’ imprisonment for theft and conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Faith Kekeje-Kalu, sentenced Ubaka after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him by the police.

Kekeje-Kalu sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment on count one, effective from Aug. 14, the date of his arrest, with an option of N200,000 fine.

On count two, she imposed another two-year term to run concurrently with count one, while ordering the convict to pay N2.342 million in restitution and a N100,000 fine.

Kekeje-Kalu said theft was becoming increasingly rampant among young adults, particularly those aged between 18 and 30.

The chief magistrate noted that Ubaka was homeless and had no family members, adding that community service or a non-custodial sentence would not effectively deter him.

She, however, observed that custodial centres now serve as correctional facilities where inmates could acquire skills and crafts to support their reintegration into society.

The prosecutor, ASP Patience Odigie, had told the court that Ubaka and others still at large allegedly conspired between June and Aug. 14 to steal.

She said the stolen property included computers, printers, music keyboards, children’s swing slides, office chairs, fans, electrical wires and an iron speaker, valued at N2.314 million in total.

Odigie said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

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