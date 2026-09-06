Next2None, NAPTIP Signs MOU On African’s First International Fashion Show To Combat Global Human Trafficking

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a historic move to reshape the global fight against human trafficking, Next2None Support Initiative, a non governmental organization and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) officially joined forces to unveil Africa’s first-ever international fashion for social impact mega-campaign.

Tagged “Threads of Resilience: Fashion for Freedom,” the groundbreaking initiative strategically unites the worlds of global fashion, international cinema, and elite sports into a singular, powerhouse movement designed to prevent exploitation, empower youth, and restore survivor dignity.

The partnership follows the formal signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both organizations on August 27, 2026 by the DG of NAPTIP, Binta Lami Adamu Bello, Director of the Legal and Prosecution Department for NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Amugo and Director-General of Next2None Support Initiative, Mr. Sam Obu Esq., (popularly known as Chucky), and Mr. Frank Nwala.

The collaborative masterplan was announced in a statement signed by the Director-General of Next2None Support Initiative, Mr. Sam Obu Esq., and Mr. Frank Nwala, on Sunday.

Spanning an ambitious eight-year operational timeline from 2026 to 2034, the initiative targets an initial annual reach of 6,000 young people across Nigeria, carefully scaling up to train approximately 1,000 participants across each of the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

The program will run year-round, culminating in a spectacular annual flagship Global Fashion for Freedom event hosted in the capital city of Abuja, with its highly anticipated global launch slated for Q2 2027.

Speaking on the critical need for this initiative, Obu noted that the architecture of human trafficking has drastically evolved, adding that today, predators exploit digital platforms, leveraging social media, deceptive employment advertisements, fraudulent migration schemes, and online relationships to trap the vulnerable.

“Human trafficking is no longer just a law enforcement challenge; it is a crisis of poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunity.

“’Threads of Resilience’ addresses this by moving beyond mere rescue. We are creating a sustainable, Nigerian-led international movement that uses creativity, sports, and education to establish pathways to absolute freedom and economic dignity”, the statement noted.

The statement said that the comprehensive program is structurally built on three transformative pillars namely the Prevention (Stopping the Cycle) which is expected to utilizing the cultural touchpoints that young people engage with daily—including fashion campaigns, school programs, digital advocacy, and community outreach—to expose trafficking risks and promote online safety.

The statement said empowerment (Reducing Vulnerability) is another pillar of action to be adopted, providing physical and digital training across critical vocational fields (such as fashion design, textile production, leather making, and garment care) blended with modern digital and enterprise skills (including e-commerce, financial literacy, and branding) to slide youth directly into sustainable livelihoods.

It will also rebuild (Restoring Dignity) which is offering complete, confidential, and respectful reintegration ecosystems for trafficking survivors, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and returnees which will includes vocational rehabilitation, mentorship, and vital mental health and psychosocial support.

According to the statement, to build true international coloration, Threads of Resilience is actively opening frontiers to engage global icons and institutional frameworks.

The initiative will position fashion as a vehicle for human rights where emerging designers and survivors will showcase collections carrying messages of healing and freedom, with Next2None and NAPTIP seeking active engagements and collaborations with major global luxury fashion houses, including Gucci, Balenciaga, Versace, and Hugo Boss.

In partnership with Nollywood and international filmmakers, the project will roll out impactful anti-trafficking movies, documentaries, and awareness skits, alongside providing hands-on film production training for young people.

Recognizing the raw power of grassroots sports, the campaign is building on existing talent hunt frameworks to engage global sporting bodies, the statement reads, adding “Strategic partnerships are being pursued with FIFA for football initiatives, the International Handball Federation (IHF) for handball tournaments, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) to deploy elite athlete ambassadors and sports clinics to reach vulnerable youth”.

Backed by NAPTIP’s governmental leadership and technical expertise, including facilitating collaboration with relevant Nigerian government institutions, United Nations agencies, the project driven by Next2None’s award-winning implementation track record, has established a rigorous Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning framework to track metrics such as employment rates, survivor rehabilitation success, and funds mobilized.

As the implementation roadmap swings into high gear with diplomatic outreach and stakeholder mobilization, the Media Office of Next2None Support Initiative extends a global call to action.

“We invite corporate organizations, international development grants, foundations, philanthropists, brand ambassadors, volunteers and foreign missions to join hands with us. Together, we can use creativity to educate, skills to empower, and partnerships to rebuild lives”, the statement reads.

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