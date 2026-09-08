Oborevwori’s CPS  Felicitates Aniagwu On  His Birthday, Says He Has Added Value To Governance

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, has congratulated the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on his birth anniversary.

Ahon, in a statement to mark Aniagwu’s birth anniversary, described him as a versatile professional whose experience in journalism and public communication has continued to benefit governance in the state.

He said the commissioner had distinguished himself in journalism, business and public service, adding that his career had been defined by professionalism, versatility and commitment to duty.

He said Aniagwu’s background as a journalist had equipped him with the ability to analyse issues, engage different audiences and communicate government policies in ways that make them accessible to the public.

According to him, Aniagwu’s public speaking ability and deep understanding of current affairs had also contributed to his effectiveness as a government spokesman and political communicator.

Ahon said the commissioner had remained an important voice in the articulation and explanation of policies and programmes of the Governor Oborevwori’s administration, particularly at a time when effective communication had become critical to public understanding of government activities.

He said: “Aniagwu has built a career that cuts across journalism, business and public service, and in each of these areas, he has demonstrated competence and an understanding of the demands of the profession.

“His strength as a communicator is not only in his command of language, but also in his ability to engage issues from different perspectives and communicate them in a manner that ordinary people can understand.”

Ahon prayed God to grant Aniagwu more years in good health and fulfilment, while urging him to continue bringing his experience and knowledge to bear on the development of the state.

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