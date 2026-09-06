Oborevwori Felicitates  Owa Monarch At 67th Coronation Anniversary

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBO TODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, as he marks 67 years on the throne.

The Governor, in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the Owa monarch as an accomplished traditional institution custodian whose long reign has remained synonymous with peace, stability and the advancement of his kingdom.

Oborevwori commended the monarch for his sustained commitment to the unity and progress of Owa Kingdom, as well as his invaluable contributions to the development of Delta State.

He particularly acknowledged the monarch’s role in promoting peaceful coexistence among communities and working constructively with successive governments to advance the collective interests of the people.

The Governor recalled the Obi’s tenure as Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, noting that his wealth of experience, wisdom and counsel had contributed significantly to strengthening the relationship between traditional institutions and government.

He expressed appreciation for the monarch’s enduring service to his people and prayed that God would continue to preserve him in sound health, wisdom and strength for many more years.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly celebrate with our revered father, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, OON, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, on the auspicious occasion of his 67th coronation anniversary.

“Your Majesty’s remarkable journey on the throne has been characterised by wisdom, peace, stability and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of your people.

“This milestone is a testament to your enduring service and exemplary leadership. I pray that God Almighty will continue to grant you good health, strength and many more years of purposeful reign,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori urged the people of Owa Kingdom to continue to honour and support the monarch, stressing the importance of preserving the kingdom’s rich cultural values while working collectively towards a prosperous future.

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