Delta Online Publishers  Salutes  Aniagwu On Birthday, Hails  His Media Relationship

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has felicitated the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural) and Public Information, Hon. Charles Aniagwu, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as an articulate, knowledgeable, accessible and media-friendly public servant.

The felicitation was contained in a birthday congratulatory letter addressed to the Commissioner and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, Emmanuel Enebeli, and Shedrack Onitsha, respectively.

In the letter, DOPF said Aniagwu had distinguished himself in public service through his commitment to the development of Delta State and his understanding of the strategic role of communication in governance. The Forum commended his ability to effectively communicate government policies and programmes, provide clarification on issues of public interest and engage stakeholders in ways that promote better understanding of the activities of government.

The Forum also praised Aniagwu for maintaining a cordial and mutually respectful relationship with the media, particularly online publishers in the state. It noted that his accessibility and willingness to engage journalists had helped promote constructive dialogue between government and the media, while also acknowledging his recognition of online journalism as an increasingly important platform for public enlightenment and development.

DOPF specifically expressed appreciation for the Commissioner’s relationship with the Forum, noting that his engagement with its members had contributed to an atmosphere of dialogue, mutual respect and constructive partnership between the online media community and the Delta State Government.

The Forum wished Aniagwu good health, greater wisdom, renewed strength and many more years of fruitful service to Delta State and humanity. It also prayed that God would continue to bless him and his family and grant him greater opportunities to contribute to the progress and development of the state.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy,placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn