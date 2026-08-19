2027: Oborevwori Urges Christian Leaders To Support Tinubu, Delta Govt, All APC Candidates With Prayers

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LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) obliges him to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the success of all candidates of the party.

Consequently, he urged Christian leaders across the state to support the party with prayers and mobilise their followers for victory in the 2027 general elections.

Oborevwori made the declaration on Wednesday when the Executive Committee of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Delta State, led by its Chairman, Bishop Abos Willie, paid him a special prayer visit at Government House, Asaba.

The Governor, who attributed his emergence as Governor in 2023 to the grace of God and the prayers of Christian leaders, appealed to the PFN leadership and other fathers of faith to continue praying for the country, President Tinubu and the Delta State Government.

He said the 2027 elections should not be approached merely from the standpoint of political calculations, stressing that God’s will remained supreme in determining who occupies positions of authority.

He said; “I am an APC man. I must work for my President and I must work for my candidates. I will continue to speak for them”.

He urged the Christian community to extend to President Tinubu the same goodwill and support it had shown him, insisting that his loyalty to the President was part of his responsibility as a member of the ruling party.

“If you love me and you believe I am doing well as Governor, extend that love to Mr. President and to all my candidates. That is the truth,” he said.

He appealed to the church to intensify prayers for President Tinubu, particularly for wisdom, strength, good health and divine guidance as he leads the country through ongoing reforms.

The Governor acknowledged that the reforms were beginning to strengthen the financial capacity of governments at the state and local levels.

He cited improved capacity of local governments to execute developmental projects, including roads and health facilities, as evidence that the reforms were yielding positive results.

“Before now, to pay salaries was a problem. To construct roads was a problem. Councils could not even execute projects. But now, local governments can do projects because of the reforms are working,” he said.

Oborevwori said his administration had remained focused on delivering infrastructure and other projects across the state, noting that several projects had been completed and others ongoing as part of efforts to translate increased resources into tangible development.

The Governor also stressed the need for responsible political participation by Christians, observing that politics affects every aspect of society, adding that churches should not completely distance themselves from the political process.

He also appealed for continued prayers for peace and stability in Delta State for the sustenance of the prevailing security situation in the state.

Oborevwori thanked the PFN executives and other Christian leaders for their support and prayers, assuring that his administration would remain committed to good governance, development and the welfare of the people.

He urged them to sustain their prayers for the state and its leaders, saying the continued peace and development of Delta remained a collective responsibility.

“Pray for Mr President, pray for the state. Pray for good governance. Pray for peace and unity. I know God will continue to lead us,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the PFN leadership offered prayers for the Governor, his administration, Delta State and the nation, seeking divine wisdom, protection, peace and continued progress.

Chairman of PFN in Delta State, Bishop Abos Willie, who led the delegation while speaking, commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for what he described as remarkable achievements in infrastructure, peace and development across the state, as well as his growing national acceptability.

He said the Christian body would continue to intensify prayers for the Governor, his administration and the forthcoming elections, assuring that prayer centres would be established across the state to seek divine intervention for peaceful campaigns and a violence-free electoral process.

Bishop Willie said the PFN was particularly impressed by the Governor’s ability to manage potentially volatile situations and maintain peace in the state, adding that the Christian body was proud of his administration’s strides under the MORE Agenda.

The PFN Chairman also disclosed that the fellowship had strengthened its structures across the state, with about 4,150 ward officers and coordinators expected to be deployed across the state.

He also disclosed that the PFN had established a College of Theology with over 300 students and was completing a hatchery project as part of its contribution to economic empowerment and development.

The PFN Chairman assured the Governor of continued prayers for divine favour, wisdom and strength, as well as the recognition and development of Delta State at the national and global levels.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for organising the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit, and described it as a significant initiative capable of attracting investment and advancing the state’s economic development.

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