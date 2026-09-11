Oborevwori Tasks Security Agencies On Synergy, Continuous Capacity Building

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on security and emergency-response agencies across the country to sustain inter-agency collaboration, effective intelligence sharing, and rapid response to neutralize emerging security threats.

The Governor made the call on Thursday in Asaba during the closing ceremony of the Rapid Response 3 Exercise, organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) through the Presidential Communication Command and Control Centre (PC4).

Represented at the event by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Ph.D., Governor Oborevwori described the choice of Asaba as a milestone, noting that Delta State is the first sub-national location outside the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to host the national assignment.

According to him, national security is a collective responsibility requiring strong coordination among all security arms, traditional institutions, and citizens.

“The security challenges confronting our nation today are complex and dynamic, requiring not only courage and professionalism, but also effective coordination, intelligence sharing, rapid response, strong inter-agency collaboration, and the support of all citizens; as such, it gives me great pleasure to be here today as we bring to a successful conclusion the Rapid Response 3 Exercise, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser through the Presidential Communication Command and Control Centre (PC4) and hosted here in Asaba, Delta State.

“This is indeed another audacious initiative to rein-in insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality that have plagued our dear nation for so long.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate all participants for the successful completion of this very important national assignment.

“It is particularly gratifying to note that Delta State was selected to host this exercise which is the first at the sub-national level outside Abuja; this is unprecedented and marks a positive shift in Crisis Response awareness and training.

“This exercise has once again demonstrated that national security is a collective responsibility.

“This understanding resonated in the theme and proceedings of the Delta Security Summit held on 17th June, 2026; II am convinced that this Rapid Response 3 Exercise has provided a solid platform for our security and emergency-response institutions to test their readiness, strengthen operational coordination and improve their capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats.

“For us in Delta State, the exercise is particularly important because of our strategic position as a major economic, commercial and maritime hub playing host to sensitive national assets.

“The peace and security of our communities are essential not only to the wellbeing of our people but also to the economic stability and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We are deeply appreciative to the Office of the National Security Adviser for choosing Delta State, and particularly Asaba, the State Capital, as the venue for this important exercise.

“I wish to equally extend my commendation to all the participating security and emergency-management agencies for their dedication, discipline and professionalism evidently demonstrated throughout the exercise.

“It is also noteworthy to underscore that an exercise such as this should not end with the closing ceremony; the lessons learnt, skills acquired, the inter-agencies relationships established and the operational capabilities developed must be further sharpened, sustained beyond today and put to effective use.

“As a government, we will continue to support initiatives that promote peace, security and stability in Delta State; we will strengthen existing collaboration with the Federal Government, security agencies, traditional institutions, communities and other stakeholders.

“We recognize that no single institution can secure our communities alone and that Security is the collective responsibility of all and sundry.

“I urge all participants to return to your respective commands and institutions as ambassadors of the knowledge and experience gained. Let the spirit of cooperation, professionalism and rapid response demonstrated during this exercise become a permanent feature of our national security architecture.

“As we formally bring the Rapid Response 3 Exercise to a close, I am confident that the knowledge acquired, partnerships forged and lessons learnt will contribute significantly to our collective capacity to protect lives, property and critical national assets.

“Once again, I congratulate all participants on the successful completion of the exercise,” the Governor said.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughon, Director PC4 Office of the National Security Adviser, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his exceptional support and commitment to strengthening security architecture.

“Your Excellency, we deeply appreciate your gracious acceptance to host the Rapid Response 3 in Delta State, the first of its kind outside the Federal Capital Territory.

“This gesture is a testament to your administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of the people of Delta State, as well as your continued partnership with the Federal Government in advancing national security,” Malam Ribadu said.

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