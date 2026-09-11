DEV: Police Foil Alleged Extortion At Construction Site, Arrest Suspect With Pistol

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has foiled alleged extortion at a construction site and arrested one of the suspects with locally made pistol’

On 8th September 2026, operatives of Okpanam Division responded swiftly to a report that a group of persons had allegedly invaded a construction site, stopped workers, seized their working tools and demanded ?700,000 before allowing work to continue.

The operatives mobilised to the scene and arrested one Collins Dunkun (30), while six other suspects fled. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of one locally made single-barrel pistol and one cartridge. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

In further development, on 8th September 2026, operatives of the Divisional Surveillance Team raided an uncompleted building at King Zanga, Ugbuegwai Community, Warri, Delta State following credible intelligence regarding suspected illicit drug activities at the location.

The operation led to the arrest of Rabi’u Salihu (26), Salisu Suleiman (23), Rabilu Ali (24), Alhassan Mohd Mansur (28), and Aliyu Abubakar (25). Quantities of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, Codeine, Colorado, Rizla, SK and Canadian Loud were recovered. The suspects are in custody, while investigation is ongoing.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn