Delta Police Storm Cult Gathering In Orogun, Arrest Eight, Recover  Gun

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives storm gathering of cult members in Aragba-Orogu, Ughelli-North LGA of Delta State and arrested eight of the cult members.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding a proposed cult gathering in Aragba-Orogun, operatives of the Command Anti-Cult Unit, Ozoro, raided the location and arrested eight suspects.

Those arrested are Godspower Achubue, Ziden Edem, Kingsley Aniefem, Omita John , Onumu Happy, Kenneth Ukpurakpo, Juliet Festus and Oghenegueke Okuanah.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest stated that preliminary investigation was extended to the residence of one of the suspects and a search warrant was executed, leading to the recovery of one pump-action gun, and one live cartridge. He said investigation is ongoing.

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