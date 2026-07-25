Delta: Traders, Residents Cry Out Over Incessant Burglaries In Bomadi Business Hub

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Traders and residents of Esenaebe community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State have raised concerns over persistent cases of burglary and theft targeting shops and homes in the riverine commercial hub.

The traders, including Igbo business owners operating at the popular Bomadi-Overside commercial centre, lamented that repeated attacks on their businesses had worsened their challenges amid the prevailing economic difficulties in the country.

One of the traders, Mr Emmanuel Okoro, said his elder brother’s phone and accessories shop was recently burgled, with goods worth millions of naira carted away by the thieves.

He said the incident was the third time the shop had been targeted by burglars.

“My elder brother, Mr Chidi Okoro’s Phone and Accessories shop, was burglarised just last night, and all the goods were stolen. They took all the phones, phone accessories, power banks and other valuable items worth millions of naira.

“As I’m speaking with you, my elder brother is not around; he travelled for a business trip when this incident occurred. This is the third time they have burglarised his shop.

“We have also reported this incident to the Bomadi Police Station. There are a series of similar situations in this community,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the leadership of Esenaebe community said it had introduced measures aimed at curbing burglary and theft in the area.

The community chairman, Chief Romeo Bozimo, said fines and penalties had been introduced for anyone caught committing theft or identified through credible whistleblowers.

“We, the leadership of Esenaebe community, are exasperated by the persistent reports of burglaries and thefts from shops and residential homes within our community. We have delineated fines and penalties for those caught in the act or identified through whistleblowers,” he said.

Bozimo said any person found guilty of theft would pay a N200,000 fine to the community, in addition to other community-imposed penalties, before being handed over to security agencies.

He added that property owners would be allowed to pursue legal means to recover their stolen items.

The community leader also appealed to the Bomadi Local Government Council to strengthen security collaboration with community leaders, noting that they had not been adequately involved in security meetings within the council area.

“We also urge the local government chairman to involve us in matters of security within this community. We need vigilantes here, as we have been overlooked in security-related issues,” Bozimo said.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn