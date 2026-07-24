HOPE RESTORED: My Personal Tribute To Governor Sheriff Oborevwori 

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By Matthew Omonade

LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was a time when I spent over two years and several months in the opposition, carrying the burden of leadership with unwavering commitment, courage, and determination. During that period, I was often described by party leaders and members as vibrant, courageous, and a good man.

The pressure of leadership was immense, and I bore that burden largely on my own. Without any support from the APC National leadership or anyone else at the time, I made painful sacrifices to keep the movement alive and continue serving my people. At different times, I sold two of my personal vehicles just to sustain the movement and fulfil the demanding responsibilities that leadership placed upon me. I never complained because I believed that true leadership is measured by sacrifice, not convenience.

I never imagined that simply attending an APC meeting after the defection of His Excellency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2025 would trigger one of the most difficult seasons of my life. Ironically, that single decision became the basis for an unjust onslaught against my person and my family.

Some people I once regarded as fathers, leaders, and brothers who had once praised me, turned against me. They attacked my character, questioned my integrity, and described me in ways that did not reflect who I truly am. Those who know me understand that I am a man who fears God, values integrity, and was properly raised by my parents. Yet, for reasons beyond my human understanding, there were those who openly and privately vowed to destroy my political future.

The strain eventually took a toll on my health. I collapsed twice and came very close to losing my life, but God’s mercy preserved me. Though I remained courageous in public, there were moments behind closed doors when I felt broken. There were days when I cried and wondered why all of this was happening. Through it all, my wife remained my greatest source of strength. She would always reassure me, saying, “God will vindicate us. He will fight for us.”

As the primary election approached in 2026, it seemed as though my political journey had reached its end. The opposition against me was fierce, and they fought me with everything they had. While many had written me off, one man was quietly fighting for me behind the scenes. Without seeking recognition or making a show of his support, he stood firmly by me. God used him to restore my hope, renew my confidence, and strengthen my faith in the future He had prepared for me.

He has never needed anything from me, yet he has shown me uncommon love, confidence, and encouragement. Whenever he sees me in public, he simply calls me by my surname, “Omonade.” He tells me he is proud of me, reminds me that I am intelligent, and often says that he loves intelligent people. He is a discoverer of talent, a builder of men, a motivator, and a leader whose humility, forgiving spirit, and meekness continue to inspire countless people.

That man is His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, JP., Executive Governor of Delta State.

Today, hope has been restored. I feel valued, protected, and reassured that my future, as well as the future of the good people of Ughelli North Constituency I, is in safe hands under his leadership.

When I saw Hon. Moses Ogodo overcome with emotion, I understood exactly why. After more than twenty-seven years of active politics and years of struggling in the opposition, he probably never imagined that he would one day serve as a Senior Special Assistant, let alone become a Commissioner in Delta State.

His tears were not tears of weakness; they were tears of gratitude, fulfilment, and divine remembrance. I could relate deeply to that moment because I know what it means for hope to suddenly arise where there had once been hopelessness. I know what it feels like when God uses one man to change the trajectory of another person’s life.

Your Excellency, you have demonstrated that loyalty, patience, competence, and faithfulness still have a place in leadership. Thank you for believing in people, for giving hope to those who refused to give up, and for proving that God can use one leader to change the story of many lives.

May God Almighty continue to strengthen, preserve, and bless you with wisdom, good health, divine protection, and many more years of impactful service to Delta State and Nigeria.

God bless you, my leader, father, mentor, and the man God used to restore my hope when all seemed lost. I will forever remain grateful for your uncommon love, confidence, and belief in me. May God continue to honour and reward your kindness.

Hon. Matthew Onojighofia Omonade, Esq. is Member, Delta State House of Assembly Ughelli North Constituency I

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