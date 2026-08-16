Obasanjo Accuses Ibori Of Misappropriating Delta State $200m

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LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President of Nigeria, President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused former Delta State Governor, Chief Onanefe Ibori of misappropriating the state $200m.

In a video shared by Advocacy For Good Governance, Obasanjo said the report was brought to him and he asked Ibori to return $150 million to EFCC if he had spent $50 million.

Obasanjo said Ibori agreed but later gave only $15 million in cash to Nuhu Ribadu the then EFCC chairman. He said he instructed Ribadu to deposit the money into Delta State’s CBN account. He said the EFCC went after Ibori to get the remaining money but he fled the country

In Obasanjo’s words: “EFCC investigated Ibori and they found out that he had misappropriated about $200 million and they brought the report to me. I said ‘Ibori come, look at the report. Assuming you have wasted $50 million, go and give EFCC $150 million’.

He asked where he should put it so I told him to give it to his state. He asked me to open CBN account for him which I did but he came back and said I should open CBN account for all states and I did. Then he thought he was being clever, he took $15 million cash to Ribadu”

Blessing Onize

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