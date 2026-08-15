Delta:Tipper Crushes Two Brothers To Death In Palm Wine Bar At Late E.K. Clark’s Community

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LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck along Erhuwaren Road in Kiagbodo town, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, this week when a tipper truck veered off the road and crushed two brothers to death while they sat drinking at a nearby palm wine joint.

The victims, whose identities have not been officially released, had just inspected the site of an ongoing electrification project at the Technical College in Kiagbodo.

One of the brothers had reportedly won the contract to electrify the college and invited his sibling to join him in executing the job.

After completing their inspection, the two settled down at the palm wine joint for a drink when the heavy tipper, travelling along the Erhuwaren route, suddenly left the roadway and smashed into them.

Shocked bystanders who could not believe the pair were dead rushed the lifeless bodies to the Federal Medical Centre, Ovwian. Both men were confirmed dead on arrival.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident when contacted and said fuller details would be released later.

When a crew from newsmen visited the scene on Thursday, 13 August 2026, the tipper still stood at the spot of the crash.

The once-busy palm wine joint was deserted, with no one present to offer further information on the devastating accident that claimed the lives of the two brothers in an instant.

Daily Sunshine

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