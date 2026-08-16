Onuesoke Hails Adeleke’s Victory, Urges Nigerians To Learn From Osun Election

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LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State social critics and businessman, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has hailed Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his recent re-election as Osun state governor and the good people of Osun State on this important democratic victory.

Onuesoke who made the commendation in a telephone interview with our correspondent after Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Adeleke as winner of Osun State governorship election said the Osun people have spoken with courage and clarity, reaffirming their power to choose their leaders through his commitment to the people, compassion for their needs and the strength of his work, stressing that his achievements in office has earned their renewed confidence as entrusted once again with their mandate.

The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant said he particularly commended the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate, stressing that their vigilance and determination demonstrated when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes hence the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness.

“I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate. Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness.

“The lesson from Osun is clear: democracy is strongest when citizens are alert, conscious of their civic responsibility, and determined to ensure that their votes count. Every genuine vote must be respected, and every lawful mandate must be protected,” he stated.

He described what happened in Osun as a clarion call to Nigeria electorates as they approach 2027 general election.

Onuesoke urged Nigerians to remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes, just as he explained that the Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship and they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions.

Hear him, “This is also a clarion call as we approach 2027. Nigerians must remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes. The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions.

“I urge all political actors to place the interests of the people above partisan considerations and to embrace peace, unity, and the rule of law. Elections should never be battles of violence, but contests of ideas, competence, character, and service.

“May the Osun experience strengthen our confidence in the democratic process and inspire Nigerians everywhere to remain vigilant and committed to building a just, secure, prosperous, and truly people-centred nation.”

Onuesoke however condemned the idea of opposition politic chieftains leaving their states to interfere in electioneering affairs of another state as experienced in the recently concluded Osun election.

He warned that political supporters who travel from one state to another and make threatening, abusive or provocative remarks should desist from such behaviour because of the possible consequences on the younger generation.

Onuesoke disclosed that when young people constantly hear political chieftain and their supporters using aggressive language or encouraging violence, they could begin to see violence as a legitimate pathway to gaining political power.

He particularly criticised individuals who leave their own states to participate in political activities elsewhere while allegedly encouraging political touts to use threatening or abusive language.

His message was essentially a call for political actors to understand that elections should not become a breeding ground for violence, intimidation or lawlessness.

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