Itsekiri, Urhobo Monarchs Sue For Peace In Warri At Unity Football Game

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LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III and his counterpart, His Royal Majesty Kingsley Emakpo Orereh, Igbi II, the Ovie of Agbarha, have both committed to unity, peace and unhindered development in Warri, Delta State.

The monarchs, in their separate speeches yesterday at the Warri Unity Football Game held at the Federal Government College Warri, as part of the activities for the 5th coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, recalled the glorious era of peace, unity and love among the tribes in the oil rich city, promising to sustain the rich values.

The Olu of Warri also proclaimed that henceforth no Itsekiri son or daughter should address or describe anyone in the oil-rich city as slave.

“In our palace, we have officially prohibited our people from referring to our neighbours as slaves. That word is no longer tolerated in the palace of the Olu of Warri — and we say it today for the whole world to hear”, the monarch said.

“The coronation anniversary of Ogiame Atuwatse III — however long God grants this reign — shall be devoted to unity, to peace, to progress, and to prosperity. A declaration before the world

“As leader of the Itsekiri nation, we are playing our own part, and we want it placed on public record.

“And all of us, every tribe, every tongue, every family that calls this place home — shall enjoy the fruit of it, in peace and in good health.

“Warri will never carry last again.

“Today, we humbly stretch out our hand and say — let us begin anew.

“With respect, and with mutual benefit, we cannot build a new vision through old lenses, carrying old grudges and old suspicions. We are not speaking through any intermediary”.

On his part, the Ovie of Agbarha Igbi II, who addressed the mammoth gathering in Urhobo, Itsekiri and English languages, said he grew up in Okere, stressing that then there was no division between the Itsekiri and Urhobo.

He harped on the urgent need for unity in Warri, commending the Olu for initiating the Warri unity Game.

The monarch also appealed for an end to hate speeches targeted at ethnic groups on social media.

His words: “I grew up in Okere. I did not know I was Urhobo. It was later in life I started hearing that this one is Urhobo while this is Itsekiri.

“In my growing days you hardly heard of this divide. We were all united. Let the unity continue.

“I thank Ogiame for the unity game today. It will consolidate unity among us. I also enjoin those in social media hurling insults to stop it. Let us not sell ourselves to strangers”.

It was an epochal moment at the venue of the Unity Game when the two monarchs held their hands.

Vanguard

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