Jonathan, Oborevwori, Diri, Ibori, Others Bid Farewell Late Pa Penawou

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LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, on Saturday joined family members, friends and political associates to bid farewell to the late Prince Isaac Firimokumo Penawou.

The funeral service, held at Akugbene Town in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, attracted an array of political leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders and other dignitaries who gathered to honour the memory of the deceased.

Prince Penawou, who died at the age of 104, was the father of the Delta State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Prince Kelly Penawou, and Chief Joseph Penawou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Marine Engineering Services Limited.

The presence of the former President, the two serving governors and the former Delta governor underscored the prominence of the Penawou family and the extensive relationships built by the deceased and his family over the years.

Also in attendance were former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas; former Senator James Manager; Hon. Nicholas Mutu; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy, Mr. Tony Attah; Seplat Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Effiong Okon, Olorogun Fred Majemite and several other political leaders and public office holders.

The gathering provided an opportunity for dignitaries, family members and other mourners to offer prayers and condolences to the Penawou family, while celebrating the life and legacy of a man who lived for more than a century.

The funeral rites culminated in a solemn celebration of the deceased’s remarkable life, with family members and dignitaries expressing gratitude for the privilege of sharing in his long and impactful journey.

Prince Penawou’s passing marked the end of a remarkable 104-year journey, leaving behind a legacy remembered by his family, community and the many people whose lives he touched.

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