Delta Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Two Suspected Drug Dealers With 132 Sachets Of Tramadol

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LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded further operational successes in its crime-fighting efforts with the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two suspected drug dealers in separate operations across the state.

On 13th August 2026, operatives of ‘A’ Division, Warri, received a report that an ash-coloured 2003 Toyota Corolla with registration number WW-579MD was stolen from where it was parked at Awani Close, Ajamugha, Warri.

Detectives of the Division immediately commenced a coordinated operation in conjunction with the Dragon Patrol Team, leading to the recovery of the vehicle along Winners Church Road, Ughelli, barely two hours after the report was received.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery said efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend suspects connected with the crime.

In another development, on 13th August 2026, operatives of police patrol team attached to Operation Delta Shield, while conducting a stop-and-search operation along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ZBL-549-XA. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 132 sachets of 100mg Tramadol and the arrest of two suspects, Hillary Osondu, 54, and Abubakar Bello, 54. The suspects are in custody, while investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, commended the operatives for their prompt response and charged officers across the command to sustain the momentum through proactive and intelligence-led policing. The CP further urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly provide the Police with credible information on suspicious persons and activities, assuring that the command will continue to deploy available resources towards the prevention and detection of crime across the State.

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