Oborevwori, Okowa, Oritsejafor, Others Storm Funeral Of Delta APC Chairman’s Mother At Warri

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LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday joined other dignitaries at the funeral service of late Mrs. Felicia Oritseolumewo Arenyeka, mother of the Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Solomon Arenyeka.

The funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church, Warri, and attracted political leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, family members and sympathisers who gathered to pay their last respect to the deceased and console the Arenyeka family.

Also in attendance were wife of the Deputy Governor, Lady Catherine Onyeme, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas; Senator Ede Dafinone; Hon. Nicholas Mutu; Hon. Francis Waive and other prominent political and public figures.

In his exhortation titled, “Life’s Practical Challenges to Christians and Office Holders,” the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Warri, Rev. Jesse Okoroji Jnr., described the funeral as an occasion not only to mourn the deceased but also to celebrate a life that had positively impacted those around her.

The cleric described the late Mrs. Arenyeka as “a woman of songs,” noting that her life represented beauty, inspiration and positive influence to her family and community.

He urged Christians and those entrusted with leadership positions to understand the practical challenges associated with life, leadership and service, stressing the need for humility, steadfastness and faithfulness in the discharge of responsibilities.

Rev. Okoroji commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as remarkable development strides across Delta State, particularly the transformation of Warri through ongoing urban renewal and infrastructure projects.

He specifically lauded the governor for the Warri Urban Transformation programme, citing the construction of massive flyovers, bridges and other urban infrastructure.

According to him, the transformation taking place in Warri was beginning to give the city a new outlook, likening the emerging landscape to Dubai.

He urged Governor Oborevwori not to relent in his efforts to reposition Warri and the state for sustainable development and prosperity.

The pastor also expressed appreciation to the governor for his intervention on the Warri-Sapele-Benin Highway, while appealing to the contractor handling the project to accelerate the pace of work.

He said expediting the project would bring much-needed relief to motorists, commuters and residents who depend on the highway as a major transportation corridor.

Rev. Okoroji also commended the Governor for the prevailing peace in Delta State, praying that the atmosphere of peace, unity and security would continue to prevail across the state.

He stressed that sustainable development could only thrive in an environment where peace and security were guaranteed.

The service provided an opportunity for the gathering to reflect on the inevitability of death, the responsibilities of leadership and the enduring impact of a life well lived, even as the Arenyeka family received condolences from dignitaries and sympathisers.

The late Mrs. Arenyeka was remembered as a woman whose life and values left lasting impressions on her family and those who encountered her.

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