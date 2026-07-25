Gov.Oborevwori Rewards Delta Student With N20m For Winning World Spelling Bee Championship

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LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has rewarded Master Great Chinedu Okediashi with N20 million for emerging winner of the World Spelling Bee Championship in China, describing the feat as a testament to the state’s sustained investment in education.

The governor announced the cash reward on Friday in Asaba while receiving the championship trophy from the student and officials of the Ministry of Secondary Education at Government House.

Oborevwori said the global victory reaffirmed that Delta State’s deliberate investments in education were yielding tangible results, stressing that education remained the greatest legacy parents and governments could bequeath to future generations.

According to him, while material wealth could be lost, education remains a lifelong asset that cannot be taken away.

The Governor said; “We don’t play with education in Delta State because it is the greatest legacy anyone can give to a child. Wealth can disappear, but education remains with you throughout your lifetime. That is why we continue to invest heavily in education”.

He noted that Delta had consistently distinguished itself in international academic competitions, recalling that Delta state produced members of the Nigerian team that won the World Schools Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar, last year.

“Victory is not a surprise to us in Delta State. Last year, Nigeria, precisely Delta State, won the world debate championship in Doha, and today Master Great Chinedu Okediashi has brought the World Spelling Bee Cup from China to Delta State. It shows that our investment in education is working.

“We are not only building infrastructure in our schools; we are laying a solid educational foundation, and this achievement is one of the results,” he added.

The governor commended the student’s parents for nurturing him and expressed disappointment that they were not present at the ceremony, saying they deserved equal recognition for the success recorded by their son.

He also praised Madonna International School for providing quality education and announced that, in addition to the N20 million reward for the student, the state government would extend support to the school.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu, described the victory as a historic achievement not only for Delta State but also for Nigeria and the African continent.

He said the triumph marked the return of the prestigious trophy to Africa, noting that the student’s success was the culmination of years of determination and consistent support from the Delta State Government.

Ashibuogwu said the governor’s financial, and moral support throughout the competition encouraged the team to persevere until they eventually won the global title in China.

“We are here not only to present the trophy but also to appreciate Your Excellency. Your encouragement, constant follow-up, prayers and financial support played a significant role in this success. Today, the trophy is back in Africa, back in Nigeria and now proudly in Delta State,” the commissioner said.

He also commended the governor for the massive investments in the education sector, particularly in improving teaching and learning across public schools in the state.

Presenting the trophy to the Governor, Master Okediashi thanked him for the support and pledged to continue working hard to bring more honours and international recognition to Delta State and Nigeria.

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