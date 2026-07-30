Onuesoke Hails Oshiomole As The Best And Most Outspoken Senator In NASS

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State businessman and social commentator Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described Senator Adams Oshiomole as the best and most outspoken Senator in the present Nigeria National Assembly (NASS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Onuesoke made the commendation after watching and listening to Senator Adam Oshiomole presenting the issue of failed Benin-Sapele-Warri highway and Benin-Agbor-Asaba express road while admonishing the Minister Of Works Hon David Umahi on the floor of the Senate.

Recall that Senator Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Minister of Works, David Umahi, of neglecting critical federal roads in Edo and Delta States, urging the Senate to prevail on the Minister to adopt a more balanced and national approach to road infrastructure development.

Raising the issue during plenary, Oshiomhole said, “The federal minister of works needs to be guided. Whereas we have many existing roads that are in terrible condition, new roads are being proposed when the existing ones have not been properly addressed. Just three weeks ago, about 20 new roads were approved.

“Yet, sir, between Edo and Delta States, there is a manifest bias in the actions of the Minister of Works. You cannot travel from Benin to Warri; you cannot travel from Benin to Asaba without encountering serious challenges. What have we done wrong?”

Reacting to allegations of Senator Oshiomole while responding to NASS correspondent by the sideline, Onuesoke, a former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant commended his outspokenness and described him as the best Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for presenting the true dilapidated state of those roads despite that he is not representing those constituencies.

According to him, “Osiomole is a Senator in Edo North which is Auchi and Agenebode area that has no connectivity to Benin-Sapele-Warri highway.

There are Senators representing Edo South which is Benin that has relationship to Ologbo and from there you will enter Oghara, Koko junction to Sapele which are part of Delta state, none of them have spoken about the failed highway on the floor of the Senate that is located in their constituencies. But Oshiomole took it upon himself to speak out about the failed highway. This credible and commendable.”

Onuesoke further recalled that Senator Oshiomole is found of speaking and drawing interest of the Federal Government to the development and economic well being of the masses that are not part of his constituencies, saying he represent the interest and betterment of the people.

“I can still remember it was Senator Adams Oshiomole who raised eye brow about those responsible for the solid mineral in the Northern part of Nigeria. Today people are still silent about it. He said when did the oil in Niger Delta region become a national issue and the solid mineral in the North is not a national issue? The golds, the bauxite, the diamond and silver are not national issue,” Onuesoke recalled.

He lamented that representatives in the Senate and House of Representative along Benin-Sapele – Warri highway axis and Niger Delta Region are silent about these salient issues on infrastructural decay and deprivation of benefit from their God given oil resources, but Oshiomole who is not from these areas is vocal about it, stressing that these are revelations that made him describe Senator Oshiomole as the most out spoken and best Senator in the present Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn