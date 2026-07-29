Delta Governor  Celebrates Orodje Of Okpe Kingdom On 20th Coronation Anniversary

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LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, CFR, (Rtd), ORHUE I, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, on the occasion of his 20th coronation anniversary.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Wednesday, Governor Oborevwori described the reign of the Orodje as one marked by peace, wisdom, and exemplary leadership.

The Governor noted that in the last two decades, His Majesty has provided purposeful guidance to the Okpe people and has continued to play a stabilizing role across Delta State through his position as Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council.

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our father, His Royal Majesty, Maj.Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, CFR,(Rtd), ORHUE I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, on this remarkable milestone of 20 years on the throne.

“Your Majesty’s reign has been defined by unity, advocacy for development, and commitment to preserving our cultural heritage. As Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, you have been a strong partner in governance and a voice of reason in promoting peace and harmony in our state.”

Governor Oborevwori commended the monarch for his fatherly role, counsel to government, and dedication to the welfare of his people, praying for more years of good health and a peaceful reign on the throne of his forefathers.

He also joined the people of Okpe Kingdom, the Urhobo nation, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, and well-wishers in celebrating the anniversary, and urged continued support for the monarch’s vision of a united and prosperous kingdom.

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